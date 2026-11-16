The UAE has officially published the eligibility requirements for Golden Residence holders who wish to convert to the Blue Residence

Applicants must meet a set of basic document requirements that apply to all categories, as well as additional documents that vary by category

The UAE Blue Residence is considered one of the country's most prestigious long-term visa categories, linked to environmental contributions

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has released the official requirements Golden Residence holders must meet to convert their status to the Blue Residence, one of the country's most exclusive long-term visa categories.

The information was published by the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), which outlined two sets of documents applicants are expected to submit: a basic list that applies to all applicants, and an additional list that varies depending on the specific category under which a person is applying.

The UAE gives required documents for converting from Golden residency to Blue residency. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Documents required for UAE Blue residency conversion

According to the ICP, every applicant must provide the following basic documents:

1. A passport valid for more than six months

2. A recent personal photograph

3. Valid health insurance

4. Proof of medical fitness

Beyond the basic requirements, applicants may also be asked to submit additional documents depending on their eligibility category. These include:

5. Recommendation letters

6. Scientific publications

7. Business plans

8. Financial statements

9. Experience certificates

What is the UAE Blue residence?

The Blue Residence is a long-term visa introduced by the UAE to honour individuals who have made outstanding contributions to environmental sustainability and climate action. It sits alongside the Golden Residence in the country's portfolio of premium long-term visa options, though the Blue Residence focuses specifically on environmental impact as a qualifying criterion.

The latest publication clarifies that existing Golden Residence holders are not automatically entitled to the Blue Residence but may be eligible to convert if they meet the stated requirements. The ICP has not specified a fixed processing timeline for conversion applications, and prospective applicants are advised to consult the official portal for the most current guidance.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UAE named 10 requirements that three categories of foreigners must meet to obtain a 5-year Green residency.

Dubai family resident permits: Golden visa cost

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dubai announced the fees retired Golden Visa holders must pay to sponsor family members for five-year residence permits.

Each permit costs AED 4,968.50, with a separate sponsorship file fee bringing the total to about N1.94 million per family member—an important cost for retirees planning to move loved ones to the UAE.

Source: Legit.ng