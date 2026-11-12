South Korea's Ministry of Justice announced changes to the E-7-4 skilled worker visa system on October 22, targeting long-serving foreign workers

The reforms follow a June 2025 survey of 470 businesses and 316 foreign workers conducted across three government agencies

Foreign workers who stay with one employer longer stand to gain additional points and an easier path to a long-term residency visa

South Korea's Ministry of Justice announced on October 22 that it was reforming the E-7-4 skilled worker visa programme to give long-serving foreign workers more stable employment conditions and a clearer path to settling in their local communities.

The announcement came after the Korea Immigration Service, the Korea Federation of SMEs, and the Human Resources Development Service of Korea jointly surveyed 470 businesses and 316 foreign workers in June.

South Korea announces three new benefits for foreigners under revised skilled worker visa rules. Photo credit: Patrick Donovan, Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The ministry said the findings directly shaped the changes it decided to implement.

South Korea: 3 benefits the reform offers foreign workers

The ministry outlined three key improvements under the revised E-7-4 system:

1. Employment Visa Guide on HiKorea:

A pilot of the guide will launch on HiKorea, the government's official portal for foreign residents and visa services. Both companies and international workers will be able to use it to check required documents and understand the steps for filing civil complaints.

2. Fewer documents for visa extensions:

The number of documents needed to extend an E-7-4 visa will drop from 12 or more to seven or fewer, cutting the administrative burden on workers and employers.

3. More points and an easier route to long-term residency:

Foreign workers who remain with a single employer for an extended period will earn extra points based on their length of service.

Additionally, the residency requirements for switching to the F-2 long-term visa, which is widely regarded as a stepping stone to permanent residency, will be relaxed.

South Korea: Ministry clarifies the scope of the changes

The Ministry of Justice was clear that the reforms are not designed to increase the total number of foreign workers entering South Korea.

"This system reform is not about allowing more foreign workers in, but about helping those who have long contributed to Korea's industrial sites continue working under stable conditions and settle in their communities," the ministry said in its statement.

The E-7-4 visa category covers foreign nationals in designated skilled occupations, and the programme has been a key channel for manufacturing and small business sectors that rely on experienced international labour.

Legit.ng reported that South Korea published the requirements for qualifying for its new work visa slots.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that South Korea reduced its visa slots for two categories of foreigners.

Countries eligible for South Korea's employment permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that South Korea listed countries whose citizens qualify for its employment permits.

The decision was made at a session of the Foreign Workforce Policy Committee, chaired by Lim Ki-geun, Minister for Government Policy Coordination.

The committee also approved a set of improvements to the EPS as it applies to the construction industry.

Source: Legit.ng