Some members of Fountain of Life Church have spoken about Pastor Jimmy's character and leadership as the dispute over the church's leadership continues

Long-standing members described how the ministry shaped their lives, with some sharing how they found love, got married and raised their children in the church

They also praised the pastors' teachings and expressed confidence that the church would overcome its current challenges

Amid the ongoing leadership crisis at Fountain of Life Church, some members have opened up about their experiences with the ministry and the kind of pastor they believe Jimmy Odukoya is.

This is coming after report emerged that the court had declared him wanted.

In interviews with The PUNCH, the church members shared personal accounts of how the ministry influenced their lives, while expressing their continued commitment to the church despite the leadership dispute.

For some, Fountain of Life is more than a place of worship. It is where they found love, built families, and developed their faith.

Fountain of Life Church members share their experiences with Pastor Jimmy Odukoya. Photos: @jimmyodukoya/IG.

Source: Instagram

Members speak about their experience at Fountain of Life

One of the members, Adeyome Yinka, said she had been attending the church for about 30 to 38 years.

She recalled joining the choir as a young woman and finding love within the congregation. Even after getting married and briefly leaving, she eventually returned to the church with her husband's understanding.

Yinka described her experience as wonderful and said she believed nothing would shake the church.

Another member, Ebebechukwu Olura, who said she had spent about 10 years in the church, praised the biblical teachings associated with the ministry.

She expressed support for Pastor Gbiniyi, saying his sermons remained centred on the Bible and Jesus.

Long-time member shares how church shaped her family

A member identified as Idiat Bricks said she had been part of Fountain of Life for 28 years.

She disclosed that she grew up in the church, found her life partner there, got married, and had all three of her children within the ministry.

Bricks also praised the teachings of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, saying they had strengthened her spiritual life.

While admitting that she did not fully understand what was happening within the church, she expressed hope that God would intervene.

Watch the X video of Jimmy Odukoya's church members speaking here:

Pastor Tolu Odukoya shares plan for Christmas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's sister, Tolu Odukoya, an associate senior pastor at Fountain of Life Church, announced a Christmas worship concert, drawing attention not just for the event itself but for the timing of her post.

In the caption accompanying a promotional flyer, Odukoya invited the public to join her for what she described as "The Worship Project 2.0 Behold the King: A Christmas Worship Experience."

The announcement arrived in the middle of a reported leadership crisis at Fountain of Life Church.

Source: Legit.ng