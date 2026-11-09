South Korea's Ministry of Justice created a brand new job category for foreigners under the E-7-3 General Skilled Worker visa

The slaughterhouse worker visa category was established after the industry demanded foreign workers for years

South Korea launched a two-year pilot programme starting January 2026, capping intake at 150 foreign workers per year

South Korea has opened up a work visa category for foreigners, designating slaughterhouse worker as an official occupation under the country's E-7-3 General Skilled Worker visa programme.

The South Korean Ministry of Justice confirmed on July 14, 2026 that 12 foreign slaughterhouse technicians had already entered the country through the new visa pathway, marking the first time in South Korean history that foreign workers have been formally brought in to fill roles in the nation's slaughterhouse industry.

South Korea announces new opportunity for foreign workers. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: UGC

Why South Korea Created the New Visa Category

The move came after years of pressure from the slaughter industry, which had long struggled to attract and retain local workers.

Slaughterhouses in South Korea are considered one of the more difficult sectors to staff, largely because of the physically demanding nature of the work, harsh conditions on the floor, and a persistent negative social perception of the profession.

Those factors combined to create a cycle where the existing workforce aged without enough younger workers coming in to replace them.

The industry formally brought its case to the Visa and Stay Policy Council, a public-private consultative body launched in November 2024 to channel sector-specific labour demands directly into immigration policy.

Following that review, the Ministry of Justice moved quickly, establishing the slaughterhouse worker category under the E-7-3 visa in September 2025.

A Two-Year Pilot to Test the Programme

Working alongside the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Justice designed a structured pilot to manage the rollout carefully.

The programme launched in January 2026, capping foreign intake at 150 workers per year, and is set to run through December 2027.

The government's expectation is that bringing in qualified foreign technicians will ease the chronic staffing crisis and, by extension, help stabilise the supply and distribution of livestock products across the country, which officials believe will have a direct impact on food prices for consumers.

Minister of Justice Jeong Seong-ho framed the policy in everyday terms when speaking about the first arrivals:

"The entry of slaughterhouse workers is a policy that resolves the industry's long-standing labour shortage, protects the public's dinner table, and revitalises both the workplace and people's livelihoods."

He added that the government would continue working to translate feedback from the field into concrete immigration action.

The pilot represents a notable shift in how South Korea approaches skilled labour shortages in sectors that domestic workers tend to avoid, signalling a willingness to open specific, tightly managed visa channels where local supply has consistently fallen short.

South Korea publishes guidance on 5-year jail

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that South Korea's immigration system flagged a specific category of foreigners who risk up to five years in prison under the Personal Information Protection Act.

The offence involves using another foreigner's passport number or alien registration number to make an immigration office visit reservation.

Source: Legit.ng