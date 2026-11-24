Qatar has published official dress guidelines outlining specific clothing items women are not permitted to wear when entering mosques and government buildings

The guidelines also include a hair-covering requirement for women visiting mosques in the country

Qatar clarified its position on abayas, confirming they are not compulsory but are worn widely as a symbol of cultural heritage

Qatar has released official dress code guidelines for women visiting government buildings and mosques, specifying which clothing items are not permitted in those spaces.

The guidelines, published on an official government platform, also address abayas, clarifying their status for both Qatari and non-Qatari women. The rules apply specifically to formal public spaces such as mosques and government offices, rather than the country as a whole.

Qatar outlines 3 clothing restrictions for women visiting government buildings. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance/MicroStockHub

Source: Getty Images

Qatar: Clothing items women cannot wear

According to the official guidelines, women entering government buildings or mosques in Qatar are prohibited from wearing the following:

1. Shorts

2. Skirts

3. Sleeveless tops

Rules for women in Qatar

Beyond the clothing restrictions, women who plan to visit a mosque are also required to cover their hair as part of the country's dress etiquette.

On the subject of abayas, the guidelines confirm that the garment is not compulsory for Qatari women, though many choose to wear one as an expression of cultural identity and heritage.

The official guidance reads:

"Abayas are not compulsory for Qatari women; however, a lot of local ladies do wear them as a symbol of their culture and heritage. And, yes, if you want to have the full cultural experience, as a non-Qatari woman you can wear an abaya, too, and it doesn't have to be black. If you are planning on visiting a government building or a mosque, wearing shorts, skirts and sleeveless tops are prohibited. For the mosque, you will also need to cover your hair."

Non-Qatari women who wish to embrace the experience are welcome to wear an abaya voluntarily, and the guidelines make clear that the garment does not have to be black.

UAE lists clothes government workers cannot wear

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had released official dress code guidelines for government employees, listing the types of clothing men and women were prohibited from wearing while on duty.

The rules applied to both Emirati nationals and foreign workers, with separate clothing requirements for male and female employees. The guidelines also outlined additional appearance restrictions, including how traditional Emirati clothing should be worn.

Source: Legit.ng