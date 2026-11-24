Aston Villa manager Unai Emery addressed Victor Osimhen's absence ahead of Galatasaray's UEFA Champions League home match

Osimhen is sidelined after undergoing knee surgery on November 7 to remove a loose fragment from the joint

Emery singled out Rafael Leão and Barış Alper Yılmaz as players capable of filling the void left by the Nigerian striker

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has said he expects Galatasaray to handle the absence of striker Victor Osimhen without a significant drop in quality when the two sides meet in the UEFA Champions League at Rams Park on Tuesday.

Osimhen will play no part in the fixture after the Nigeria international had arthroscopic surgery on November 7 to remove a loose fragment from his knee.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery believes Galatasaray have enough quality within their squad to cope without Victor Osimhen. Photo credit: Anadolu/BSR Agency

Source: Getty Images

The operation rules him out of a match Galatasaray enter in strong domestic form, having won their last six Turkish Süper Lig games to stay at the top of the table.

Emery points to Galatasaray's depth

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, as reported by GOAL, Emery was careful not to overstate the damage Osimhen's absence will cause the Turkish champions.

While acknowledging the Nigerian striker's value, the Spaniard highlighted the options available to Galatasaray across the pitch.

"They have players to play with the quality, collectively and individually getting the level they have usually," Emery said.

"Of course, Osimhen is a very important striker, Leão is a very good winger, but they have other players [who] can replace them playing in their structure."

He added:

"They have very good players getting individual actions, defensively and offensively, with the wingers, with the midfielders. They can replace the striker with another, maybe not a striker, maybe with Yılmaz, or maybe with the striker, but they have very good players."

Galatasaray's record without Osimhen this season offers some support for that view.

Across five games played without him, the club has won three and lost two, suggesting the squad retains enough firepower to compete.

Villa's form a concern ahead of UCL game

For all of Emery's confidence in the opposition, Aston Villa arrive in Istanbul facing their own problems.

After a productive run of six wins in seven competitive matches, they have gone five games without a victory, drawing three and losing two in that stretch, Flashscore reports.

The earlier good form included a 6-0 win over Fenerbahçe, their biggest margin of victory in a European competition, which helped them build a solid start in the UCL with three wins and one defeat from four group matches.

A result is now close to essential if Villa are to stay among the top eight sides in the league phase.

Emery is also looking to avoid back-to-back losses in a European group or league phase for the first time in 26 games as a manager.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray go into the game with momentum on the European front as well.

Back-to-back two-goal winning margins in their last two UCL matches have put them within reach of matching their best-ever run of European Cup and UCL victories, should they win on Tuesday.

Galatasaray provide update on Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported about Osimhen’s injury and his expected absence from Galatasaray’s Champions League clash against Aston Villa.

The Nigerian striker could return for the weekend derby against Besiktas, but he must first be cleared to play as he continues his recovery from knee surgery.

Source: Legit.ng