The UK government set the application fee for a Seasonal Worker visa at £340 for eligible applicants

The visa covers work in the horticulture sector for up to six months, including fruit, vegetable, and flower picking

Poultry workers face a narrower window, with the visa only covering work between October 2 and December 31 in the same year

The United Kingdom requires applicants for a Seasonal Worker visa to pay a fee of £340, according to official government guidance on the scheme.

The visa is designed for workers coming to the UK on a short-term basis to fill roles in specific agricultural and food production sectors.

The UK Seasonal Worker visa allows eligible applicants to work in horticulture jobs for up to six months with a £340 application fee. Photo credit: Matt Cardy/Getty

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Applicants must be intending to work in one of two approved categories to qualify.

Horticulture and poultry: The two eligible sectors

Workers in horticulture can apply for a visa lasting up to six months.

The category covers a range of hands-on roles, including picking fruit, vegetables, and flowers.

This option gives seasonal workers a relatively extended window to carry out work tied to growing and harvesting cycles.

The second eligible sector is poultry, where the rules are considerably stricter.

Workers in this category are only permitted to come to the UK between 2 October and 31 December in the same year.

The narrow timeframe reflects the demand for additional labour in the poultry industry during the festive season, when processing volumes typically rise.

Both categories fall under the same £340 application fee, and workers must ensure their intended role fits within one of the two approved sectors before submitting an application.

The Seasonal Worker visa is a popular route for Nigerians and other nationals exploring short-term employment opportunities in the UK, particularly as the cost of living pressures at home continue to drive interest in overseas work arrangements.

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Source: Legit.ng