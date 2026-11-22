Pastor Jimmy Odukoya received an enthusiastic reception from congregants when he arrived at The Fountain of Life Church for Sunday service

His appearance came amid an ongoing leadership dispute following a faction of the church's Board of Trustees announcing his removal as Senior Pastor

The pastor recently filed a lawsuit against his sister, Tolu Odukoya, and members of the board, challenging the decision to remove him

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has received a warm welcome from members of The Fountain of Life Church amid the growing leadership crisis rocking the Lagos-based congregation.

The pastor arrived at the church for its Sunday service on November 22, 2026, where congregants gave him an enthusiastic reception despite the ongoing controversy surrounding his position, reports The PUNCH Newspaper.

His appearance came just days after a faction of the church's Board of Trustees announced that he had been removed as Senior Pastor.

Fountain of Life Church congregants give Jimmy Odukoya an enthusiastic reception. Photos: @pastorpj/IG.

Source: Instagram

Congregants welcome Jimmy Odukoya amid controversy

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the church's leadership, members turned out to welcome Odukoya as he arrived for the service.

Heavy security was also reportedly observed around the church premises amid the dispute.

However, the court proceedings involving the church's leadership have not resulted in an order to shut down or seal the facility.

The reception came at a sensitive time for the pastor, whose position has become the subject of a dispute involving members of his family and the church's governing board.

What happened between Jimmy Odukoya and church trustees?

On November 17, 2026, a faction of the Board of Trustees announced Odukoya's removal, citing a December 2021 succession recording by the church's late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

The faction subsequently named Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim leader.

Jimmy rejected the decision, describing it as unconstitutional.

On November 20, he filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Lagos against his sister, Tolu Odukoya, and members of the board.

Watch the X video of Jimmy Odukoya's church members' reaction here:

Jimmy Odukoya rejects his removal, describing it as unconstitutional. Photo: @pastorpj/IG

Source: Instagram

Bishop Wale Oke speaks about Jimmy Odukoya

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Francis Wale Oke stirred conversations following his address to the congregation of Fountain of Life Church, where he drew parallels between Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's emergence as a successor and biblical accounts of leadership transfer.

During his address, the cleric recalled the final moments between the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and his son, Jimmy, describing how the laying-on-of-hands ceremony symbolised the transfer of a divine mantle of leadership.

Source: Legit.ng