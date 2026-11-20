Eid Al Etihad falls on Wednesday, December 2 and Thursday, December 3, giving UAE workers a chance to extend their break to nine consecutive days

Federal government employees need just two annual leave days to unlock the full nine-day stretch from November 28 to December 6

Private sector workers on a Monday to Friday schedule require one additional leave day compared to their federal counterparts

UAE workers have an opportunity to enjoy a nine-day break around the Eid Al Etihad public holiday by using as few as two annual leave days, depending on their employer.

Eid Al Etihad, which marks the UAE National Day, falls on Wednesday, December 2 and Thursday, December 3.

Eid Al Etihad gives UAE workers a chance to enjoy a nine-day holiday by using as few as two annual leave days. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources confirmed on November 13 that federal ministries and entities will observe a three-day holiday, running from Wednesday, December 2 through Friday, December 4. Federal employees are due back at their desks on Monday, December 7.

How federal workers can extend the break

According to ArabiaBusiness, federal workers who apply for annual leave on Monday, November 30 and Tuesday, December 1 can link the preceding weekend to the official three-day holiday.

The sequence runs from Saturday, November 28 through Sunday, November 29, followed by the two leave days, then the three-day federal holiday, and closes with the weekend of Saturday, December 5 and Sunday, December 6.

The result is nine consecutive days away from work at the cost of only two annual leave days, with the remaining seven days covered by the declared holiday and surrounding weekends.

What private sector employees need

Workers in the private sector following a standard Monday to Friday schedule face a slightly different calculation.

Because private sector holiday arrangements may differ from the federal declaration, these employees need three annual leave days rather than two to build the same nine-day block between November 28 and December 6.

The opportunity comes into focus from November 20, which leaves workers with just over a week to plan and submit leave requests before the extended break can begin on Saturday, November 28.

UAE changes work permit requirements for foreign workers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has overhauled the requirements for 13 categories of work permits, scrapping supporting document submissions and cutting data entry requirements by as much as 97 per cent for some permit types.

Source: Legit.ng