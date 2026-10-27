Qatar's Ministry of Interior published the full list of 47 nationalities that qualify for a free tourist visa with multiple entries

The visa allows holders to stay for 30 days and can be extended for another 30 days, with no fee attached

Citizens from African and Asian countries, including South Africa, India, and Pakistan, are among the nationalities on the list

Qatar's Ministry of Interior has published the conditions citizens of 47 countries must meet to receive a free tourist visa that allows multiple entries into the country.

According to the government, eligible travellers can enter and remain in Qatar for up to 30 days, with the option to extend their stay for a further 30 days. The visa is issued at no cost and allows holders to enter and exit Qatar multiple times during its validity period.

Qatar mentions the criteria foreigners must meet to qualify for multiple entry visas. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Conditions for the Free Qatar Tourist Visa

To qualify, applicants must hold a passport valid for at least six months and carry a confirmed return or onward travel ticket. The visa is stamped directly in the passport, along with an entry stamp, the arrival date, and the expiry of the permitted stay.

The 47 nationalities eligible for this visa are:

Andorra Bolivia Chile Singapore Guyana Ireland Argentina Mexico Paraguay Macedonia Azerbaijan Uruguay Panama Brazil China Cuba Hong Kong Japan Costa Rica Moldova Peru South Africa Thailand The Vatican Australia Brunei Colombia Britain India Kazakhstan San Marino Monaco Russia South Korea Ukraine Venezuela Belarus Canada Ecuador Georgia Indonesia Lebanon The Maldives New Zealand Pakistan Suriname United States of America

Travellers from countries not on this list should check Qatar's visa portal for other applicable visa categories before making travel plans.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UAE announced four categories of foreigners eligible for special entry visas.

Qatar announces stay duration for permanent residence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar announced the residency rules for foreigners seeking permanent residence, including the minimum time applicants must live in the country.

The required stay is 20 years for those born outside Qatar, but just 10 years for those born there. Some foreigners may also qualify without meeting these requirements.

Source: Legit.ng