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Qatar Publishes Conditions Citizens of 47 Countries Must Meet to Qualify for Multiple-Entry Visas
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Qatar Publishes Conditions Citizens of 47 Countries Must Meet to Qualify for Multiple-Entry Visas

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • Qatar's Ministry of Interior published the full list of 47 nationalities that qualify for a free tourist visa with multiple entries
  • The visa allows holders to stay for 30 days and can be extended for another 30 days, with no fee attached
  • Citizens from African and Asian countries, including South Africa, India, and Pakistan, are among the nationalities on the list

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Qatar's Ministry of Interior has published the conditions citizens of 47 countries must meet to receive a free tourist visa that allows multiple entries into the country.

According to the government, eligible travellers can enter and remain in Qatar for up to 30 days, with the option to extend their stay for a further 30 days. The visa is issued at no cost and allows holders to enter and exit Qatar multiple times during its validity period.

Qatar announces conditions citizens must meet for multiple entry visas
Qatar mentions the criteria foreigners must meet to qualify for multiple entry visas. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: UGC

Conditions for the Free Qatar Tourist Visa

To qualify, applicants must hold a passport valid for at least six months and carry a confirmed return or onward travel ticket. The visa is stamped directly in the passport, along with an entry stamp, the arrival date, and the expiry of the permitted stay.

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The 47 nationalities eligible for this visa are:

  1. Andorra
  2. Bolivia
  3. Chile
  4. Singapore
  5. Guyana
  6. Ireland
  7. Argentina
  8. Mexico
  9. Paraguay
  10. Macedonia
  11. Azerbaijan
  12. Uruguay
  13. Panama
  14. Brazil
  15. China
  16. Cuba
  17. Hong Kong
  18. Japan
  19. Costa Rica
  20. Moldova
  21. Peru
  22. South Africa
  23. Thailand
  24. The Vatican
  25. Australia
  26. Brunei
  27. Colombia
  28. Britain
  29. India
  30. Kazakhstan
  31. San Marino
  32. Monaco
  33. Russia
  34. South Korea
  35. Ukraine
  36. Venezuela
  37. Belarus
  38. Canada
  39. Ecuador
  40. Georgia
  41. Indonesia
  42. Lebanon
  43. The Maldives
  44. New Zealand
  45. Pakistan
  46. Suriname
  47. United States of America

Travellers from countries not on this list should check Qatar's visa portal for other applicable visa categories before making travel plans.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UAE announced four categories of foreigners eligible for special entry visas.

Qatar announces stay duration for permanent residence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar announced the residency rules for foreigners seeking permanent residence, including the minimum time applicants must live in the country.

The required stay is 20 years for those born outside Qatar, but just 10 years for those born there. Some foreigners may also qualify without meeting these requirements.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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