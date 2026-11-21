Full List: 32 Countries Whose Residence Permit Holders Can Visit Moldova Visa-Free
- Moldova announced that foreigners holding valid residence permits or visas from certain countries can enter without obtaining a separate Moldovan visa
- The exemption covers residents and visa holders from Schengen countries, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada
- Moldovan authorities clarified that transit visas are excluded from the rule, and permits must be valid at the time of entry
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Moldova has announced a visa exemption arrangement that allows foreigners to enter the country without applying for a separate visa, provided they hold a valid residence permit or visa issued by a recognised group of countries.
According to the Moldovan authorities, the rule applies to holders of valid residence permits or visas from European Union and Schengen member states, as well as the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. The exemption does not extend to transit visas, and travellers must ensure their permit or visa remains valid at the point of entry.
Permit holders can enter Moldova visa-free
Residents and eligible visa holders from the following 29 Schengen countries qualify under Moldova's exemption rule:
1. Germany
2. Austria
3. Belgium
4. Bulgaria
5. Croatia
6. Czech Republic
7. Denmark
8. Estonia
9. Finland
10. France
11. Greece
12. Hungary
13. Iceland
14. Italy
15. Latvia
16. Liechtenstein
17. Lithuania
18. Luxembourg
19. Malta
20. Netherlands
21. Norway
22. Poland
23. Portugal
24. Romania
25. Slovakia
26. Slovenia
27. Spain
28. Sweden
29. Switzerland
Other countries whose permit holders qualify
Beyond the Schengen zone, three additional countries are covered by Moldova's visa exemption arrangement:
1. United Kingdom
2. United States
3. Canada
Foreigners holding valid residence permits or qualifying visas issued by any of these 32 countries can benefit from the rule when travelling to Moldova.
UK names countries covered by visa exemption
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Kingdom had outlined conditions allowing permanent residents of four countries to enter Britain without a separate visa.
The countries are Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States. However, Canadian permanent residence permits must have been issued after June 28, 2002, while US permits must have been issued after April 21, 1998, for holders to qualify.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng