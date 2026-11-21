Moldova announced that foreigners holding valid residence permits or visas from certain countries can enter without obtaining a separate Moldovan visa

The exemption covers residents and visa holders from Schengen countries, the United Kingdom , the United States , and Canada

Moldovan authorities clarified that transit visas are excluded from the rule, and permits must be valid at the time of entry

Moldova has announced a visa exemption arrangement that allows foreigners to enter the country without applying for a separate visa, provided they hold a valid residence permit or visa issued by a recognised group of countries.

According to the Moldovan authorities, the rule applies to holders of valid residence permits or visas from European Union and Schengen member states, as well as the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada. The exemption does not extend to transit visas, and travellers must ensure their permit or visa remains valid at the point of entry.

Moldova outlines visa-free entry rules for residence permit holders from 32 countries. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/TETIANA DZHAFAROVA/Karen Vardanian

Source: Getty Images

Permit holders can enter Moldova visa-free

Residents and eligible visa holders from the following 29 Schengen countries qualify under Moldova's exemption rule:

1. Germany

2. Austria

3. Belgium

4. Bulgaria

5. Croatia

6. Czech Republic

7. Denmark

8. Estonia

9. Finland

10. France

11. Greece

12. Hungary

13. Iceland

14. Italy

15. Latvia

16. Liechtenstein

17. Lithuania

18. Luxembourg

19. Malta

20. Netherlands

21. Norway

22. Poland

23. Portugal

24. Romania

25. Slovakia

26. Slovenia

27. Spain

28. Sweden

29. Switzerland

Other countries whose permit holders qualify

Beyond the Schengen zone, three additional countries are covered by Moldova's visa exemption arrangement:

1. United Kingdom

2. United States

3. Canada

Foreigners holding valid residence permits or qualifying visas issued by any of these 32 countries can benefit from the rule when travelling to Moldova.

UK names countries covered by visa exemption

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Kingdom had outlined conditions allowing permanent residents of four countries to enter Britain without a separate visa.

The countries are Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States. However, Canadian permanent residence permits must have been issued after June 28, 2002, while US permits must have been issued after April 21, 1998, for holders to qualify.

Source: Legit.ng