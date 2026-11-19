Malaysia's immigration authority grants a Short Term Social Visit Pass to foreign nationals arriving for a range of approved purposes

The pass covers activities from tourism and family visits to business discussions, auditing, and factory inspections

Students on goodwill missions and athletes taking part in sports competitions are also eligible under the scheme

Malaysia grants foreign visitors a Short Term Social Visit Pass upon arrival, covering a broad list of approved activities under the country's immigration rules.

The pass is issued by Malaysia's Director General of Immigration and applies to nationals who enter the country for temporary, non-employment purposes.

Malaysia grants a Short Term Social Visit Pass to eligible foreign visitors arriving for tourism, family visits, business meetings, and other approved activities. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

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Below are the 14 categories of activities that qualify a foreign visitor for the pass.

Approved purposes for Malaysia's short term social visit pass

1. Social visits

2. Visiting relatives

3. Tourism

4. Journalism and reporting

5. Attending meetings or conferences

6. Business discussions

7. Factory inspections

8. Auditing company accounts

9. Signing agreements

10. Carrying out a survey on investment opportunities or setting up a factory

11. Attending seminars

12. Students on goodwill missions or sitting examinations at a university

13. Taking part in sports competitions

14. Other activities approved by the Director General of Immigration

The final category gives the immigration authority discretion to admit visitors for purposes that fall outside the listed items, provided those activities receive formal approval.

What the pass covers

The pass is designed for short-stay visitors and does not permit the holder to take up employment in Malaysia.

It covers a wide range of engagements, from family and leisure travel to formal business activities such as signing contracts and inspecting facilities.

Journalists and media personnel on assignment are also covered, as are students who travel to Malaysia specifically to sit examinations at a local university or participate in diplomatic exchange programmes.

Sports competitors travelling to Malaysia for official tournaments qualify under the sports competitions category, while professionals conducting company audits or exploring factory investment sites are eligible under separate business-related categories.

Visitors whose intended activity does not clearly fall under any of the named purposes may still be admitted if the Director General of Immigration grants specific approval for that activity before or upon arrival.

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Source: Legit.ng