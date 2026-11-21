Full List: 30 Countries Whose Residence Permit Holders Can Enter Serbia Without a Visa
- Serbia announced that holders of valid residence permits from specific countries can enter without applying for a separate visa
- The arrangement covers residence permit holders from Schengen countries, other EU member states, and the United States
- Eligible travellers can enter, transit through, or stay in Serbia for up to 90 days within a six-month period
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Serbia has opened its doors to foreigners holding valid residence permits from a select group of countries, allowing them to enter without obtaining a separate Serbian visa.
The Serbian government confirmed that this arrangement applies to holders of residence permits issued by Schengen Area countries, other European Union member states, and the United States. Under the arrangement, eligible individuals can enter, pass through, or remain in Serbia for up to 90 days within any six-month period, provided their residence permits stay valid throughout the visit.
Permit holders can enter Serbia visa-free
The following Schengen Area countries are covered under the arrangement:
1. Germany
2. Austria
3. Belgium
4. Bulgaria
5. Croatia
6. Czech Republic
7. Denmark
8. Estonia
9. Finland
10. France
11. Greece
12. Hungary
13. Iceland
14. Italy
15. Latvia
16. Liechtenstein
17. Lithuania
18. Luxembourg
19. Malta
20. Netherlands
21. Norway
22. Poland
23. Portugal
24. Romania
25. Slovakia
26. Slovenia
27. Spain
28. Sweden
29. Switzerland
and
30. US
In addition to Schengen countries, holders of valid residence permits from all other European Union member states are also covered. Foreigners holding valid residence permits issued by the United States are equally eligible under the same terms.
Serbia: How long eligible foreigners can stay
According to the Serbian government, the arrangement permits entry, transit, and stays of up to 90 days within a six-month window.
One key condition applies across all eligible categories: the residence permit must remain valid for the entire duration of the stay in Serbia. Travellers whose permits expire before or during their visit would not qualify under this arrangement.
UK grants visa exemption to permanent residents
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Kingdom had listed four countries whose permanent residents can enter Britain without obtaining a separate visa.
They include Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States. However, Canadian permanent residence permits must have been issued after June 28, 2002, while US permits must have been issued after April 21, 1998, to qualify for the exemption.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng