Serbia announced that holders of valid residence permits from specific countries can enter without applying for a separate visa

The arrangement covers residence permit holders from Schengen countries, other EU member states, and the United States

Eligible travellers can enter, transit through, or stay in Serbia for up to 90 days within a six-month period

Serbia has opened its doors to foreigners holding valid residence permits from a select group of countries, allowing them to enter without obtaining a separate Serbian visa.

The Serbian government confirmed that this arrangement applies to holders of residence permits issued by Schengen Area countries, other European Union member states, and the United States. Under the arrangement, eligible individuals can enter, pass through, or remain in Serbia for up to 90 days within any six-month period, provided their residence permits stay valid throughout the visit.

Serbia allows visa-free entry for residence permit holders from 30 countries. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/NurPhoto/Alexander W Helin

Source: Getty Images

Permit holders can enter Serbia visa-free

The following Schengen Area countries are covered under the arrangement:

1. Germany

2. Austria

3. Belgium

4. Bulgaria

5. Croatia

6. Czech Republic

7. Denmark

8. Estonia

9. Finland

10. France

11. Greece

12. Hungary

13. Iceland

14. Italy

15. Latvia

16. Liechtenstein

17. Lithuania

18. Luxembourg

19. Malta

20. Netherlands

21. Norway

22. Poland

23. Portugal

24. Romania

25. Slovakia

26. Slovenia

27. Spain

28. Sweden

29. Switzerland

and

30. US

In addition to Schengen countries, holders of valid residence permits from all other European Union member states are also covered. Foreigners holding valid residence permits issued by the United States are equally eligible under the same terms.

Serbia: How long eligible foreigners can stay

According to the Serbian government, the arrangement permits entry, transit, and stays of up to 90 days within a six-month window.

One key condition applies across all eligible categories: the residence permit must remain valid for the entire duration of the stay in Serbia. Travellers whose permits expire before or during their visit would not qualify under this arrangement.

UK grants visa exemption to permanent residents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Kingdom had listed four countries whose permanent residents can enter Britain without obtaining a separate visa.

They include Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States. However, Canadian permanent residence permits must have been issued after June 28, 2002, while US permits must have been issued after April 21, 1998, to qualify for the exemption.

Source: Legit.ng