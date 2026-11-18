Brazil announced that citizens of six specific African countries are exempt from proving Portuguese language proficiency when seeking Brazilian citizenship

The six countries named by Brazil all share Portuguese as an official language, setting them apart from the rest of the continent

Citizens from these nations face a different set of requirements compared to other African applicants pursuing Brazilian citizenship

Brazil has updated its citizenship requirements in a way that directly benefits nationals from six African countries, exempting them from one of the standard documentation hurdles that other applicants must clear.

Under the country's citizenship rules, most foreign nationals applying for Brazilian citizenship are required to submit proof of Portuguese language proficiency. However, Brazil has carved out a specific exemption for citizens of six African nations, recognising their linguistic ties to the Portuguese-speaking world.

Brazil exempts citizens of 6 African countries from language requirements for citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/OZAN KOSE/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Brazil: African countries exempt from language proof

The countries whose citizens qualify for this exemption are Angola, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, and São Tomé and Príncipe. Nationals from each of these six nations do not need to present any documentation proving their command of the Portuguese language when filing a Brazilian citizenship application.

Brazil citizenship: What the exemption means

For citizens of these six African countries, the removal of the language proof requirement simplifies the citizenship process considerably. Rather than sourcing and submitting an official language certificate, applicants from these nations can proceed without that particular document as part of their file.

All six countries share Portuguese as an official language, which forms the basis for Brazil's decision to treat their nationals differently from other foreign applicants pursuing citizenship.

Citizens from the rest of the African continent who are interested in Brazilian citizenship are not covered by this exemption and must continue to meet the standard language proficiency requirements that apply to applicants globally.

Brazil lists 3 categories eligible for residence permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Brazil had introduced three separate residence pathways for different groups of foreign nationals in 2026.

The country's Ministry of Justice and Public Security issued separate decrees covering workers coming for major events, Haitian nationals and stateless people with family ties in Brazil, as well as Afghan nationals.

Source: Legit.ng