Moldova's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published the complete list of countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026, covering African nations among others

Only two African countries made the visa-free list, with citizens able to travel to Moldova and stay for a specified period without a visa

The Moldovan government also released a separate list of countries whose citizens do not qualify for visa-free entry into the country

Moldova's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released the official list of African countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free entry in 2026, confirming which nationals can travel to the Eastern European country without obtaining a visa in advance.

Citizens from qualifying nations are permitted to enter and remain in Moldova for a defined period without any prior visa application, according to the published guidelines.

Moldova releases 2026 visa-free list, names eligible African countries. Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

African countries with visa-free access to Moldova

Only two African nations appear on Moldova's visa-free list for 2026: the Republic of Mauritius and the Republic of Seychelles.

Holders of ordinary passports from either of these two island nations can therefore travel to Moldova without visiting a Moldovan embassy or consulate beforehand.

What this means for other African travellers

Moldova's foreign affairs ministry also published a separate list identifying countries whose citizens are not entitled to visa-free entry. This means travellers from the vast majority of African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt, are required to apply for a visa before travelling to Moldova.

The two African countries granted visa-free status, Mauritius and Seychelles, are both island nations in the Indian Ocean that have historically maintained strong diplomatic and travel relations with a wide range of countries globally. Mauritius and Seychelles regularly appear on international visa-free access lists, owing in part to their stable governance records and relatively small populations.

For African travellers from countries not on the list, the standard visa application process through Moldovan diplomatic missions would apply before any planned visit to the country.

Panama: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Panama published the official list of African countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa.

The report explained that citizens of nine African countries are eligible for visa-free entry into Panama and can stay in the country for up to three months without a visa, subject to the country's immigration rules.

Source: Legit.ng