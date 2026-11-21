Saudi Arabia's authorities have outlined specific dress code rules that men must follow when visiting public places across the kingdom

Men are prohibited from wearing clothes that carry indecent images, offensive phrases, or symbols that violate common decency

Outfits that promote discrimination, racism, or drug use are also banned under the kingdom's public dress guidelines

Saudi Arabia has officially outlined the types of clothing men are barred from wearing in public spaces across the kingdom, reminding visitors and residents alike that modest dressing is expected at all times.

The Saudi authorities have made clear that anyone visiting public places must adhere to these standards, with specific categories of clothing deemed unacceptable under the kingdom's dress guidelines.

Saudi Arabia clarifies 2 types of clothing men cannot wear in public across the Kingdom. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg/studiocasper

Source: Getty Images

1. Clothing with indecent images or messages

Men may not wear any outfit that features photos, figures, signs, or written phrases that violate common standards of decency.

This applies to any garment that could be considered offensive or inappropriate in a public setting.

2. Clothing that promotes discrimination

Wearing outfits that carry language, images, or symbols encouraging discrimination or racism is prohibited. Items that promote drug use in any form are equally banned from public spaces across the kingdom.

Qatar lists clothes men cannot wear

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Qatar had outlined dress code rules that apply to both visitors and residents. The guidelines state that men should avoid wearing sleeveless clothes and swimsuits outside designated beaches or swimming pools.

Women are also expected to avoid tight, short, or transparent clothing, including miniskirts and sleeveless dresses.

Source: Legit.ng