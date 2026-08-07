Moldova unveiled an official website designed to help foreign nationals find employment opportunities and relocate to the country for work

The Eastern European country joins Germany, the UK, Japan, and Australia among nations that have recently launched dedicated job portals for foreigners

Interested applicants can browse available roles and begin the process of working in Moldova through the country's official employment platform

Moldova has launched a dedicated online portal aimed at attracting foreign workers, giving job seekers from around the world a direct route to finding employment and relocating to the Eastern European country.

The platform, managed by Moldova's National Agency for Employment, lists available positions and provides foreigners with the information needed to apply and move to the country for work. The initiative signals a deliberate effort by Moldovan authorities to draw in international talent and address labour demands within its borders.

Moldova reveals official website to help foreigners find jobs. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/ELENA COVALENCO/Sergio Amiti

Source: Getty Images

Moldova opens job website

Moldova is not alone in taking this approach. Several countries have made similar moves in recent months, rolling out dedicated platforms to attract workers from abroad. Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia are among the nations that have launched or publicised websites specifically designed to help foreigners find jobs and settle there.

The trend points to a broader shift in how countries are positioning themselves in the global labour market, particularly as demand for skilled and general workers continues to grow across various sectors.

How to find jobs in Moldova

Foreign nationals interested in working in Moldova can visit the country's official National Agency for Employment website at anofm.md to browse job listings and explore relocation options. The portal serves as the primary point of contact between prospective employees and Moldovan employers, streamlining what has traditionally been a more complex process for international applicants.

For Nigerians considering opportunities abroad as part of the ongoing japa wave, Moldova represents an emerging option worth exploring, particularly given the relatively straightforward access the new platform provides.

Sweden launches official job website for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Sweden launched an official online jobs portal where foreigners can search and apply for more than 60,000 vacancies.

The platform, operated by the Swedish Public Employment Service, allows users to find jobs by entering their preferred role or skills before applying directly to employers.

Source: Legit.ng