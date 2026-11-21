Nigerian pastor Owolabi Ekundayo Ogbonna released a prophecy on Facebook, describing 2027 as a 'year of manifestation' for Nigeria

Ogbonna listed seven expectations for the country, covering areas from the economy and food to leadership and youth prominence

The pastor urged Nigerians to remain hopeful, declaring that Nigeria would not collapse but would rise in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians look forward to the New Year, Pastor Owolabi Ekundayo Ogbonna has released what he calls a prophecy for Nigeria in 2027, covering seven areas he expects to change for the better in the country.

Legit.ng reports that Nigerian pastors have continued to share New Year prophecies and messages, outlining their expectations for the country in 2027.

Pastor Owolabi Ekundayo Ogbonna shares seven prophecies for Nigeria in 2027, describing it as the country's year of manifestation. Photo credit: Owolabi Ekundayo Ogbonna

Source: Facebook

Ogbonna predicts Nigeria’s 2027 future

Ogbonna shared the message recently in a Facebook post titled '2027 Prophecy for Nigeria,' where he described 2027 as the "year of manifestation" for the West African country.

In the post, Ogbonna outlined seven specific expectations.

The preacher predicted that Nigeria would see economic recovery and improved security, while also forecasting that good leadership would emerge across the country. He added that food would become more available and that Nigerian youths would rise to greater prominence nationally.

Furthermore, Ogbonna stated that the country would experience what he described as a spiritual revival, alongside divine intervention in its affairs.

New Year 2027: Pastor advises Nigerians

Calling on Nigerians not to despair, Ogbonna insisted the country was not heading for collapse.

"2027 is Nigeria's year! Nigeria will not fall. Nigeria will rise," he wrote in the post.

Furthermore, the cleric invited those who believed in the prophecy to respond with "Amen" in the comments section of the Facebook post.

7 prophecies Prophet Ogbonna made for 2027

Economic turnaround The return of peace Good leadership Food abundance Youth raising Revival fire Divine help for Nigeria

Read Pastor Ogbonna's full message below via the X post:

Read more on New Year

Prophet names countries allegedly facing war

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet FN Isaiah of the Holy Jerusalem Church of All Nations released 12 prophecies concerning Nigeria, the United States, Cameroon and several other countries, with predictions covering 2026 and 2027.

The cleric, who operates under FN Isaiah.JCONS Ministries, published the prophecies in a message titled 11 Prophecies 2026/2027 on his Facebook page. He described 2027 as a year of good news and said the revelations were meant to guide people and encourage prayer, not cause alarm.

In his opening prophecy, Isaiah named nine countries he said could experience wars in 2027: the United States, France, Iran, Burkina Faso, Israel, Germany, Mali, Sudan and Algeria, drawing on Matthew 24:7 and Mark 13:8.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng