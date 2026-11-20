The United Kingdom announced that permanent residents of select countries can enter Britain without obtaining a separate visa

The exemption covers four countries, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United States, each with specific conditions

For Canada and the United States, the exemption only applies to permanent residence permits issued after specific dates

The United Kingdom has confirmed that nationals holding valid permanent residence permits from a small group of countries are eligible to enter Britain without a visa, provided their documents meet certain requirements.

The exemption is not automatic for all foreign permanent residents globally. Only those holding permits from four specific countries qualify, and in two of those cases, the date the permit was issued determines whether the holder is eligible.

UK outlines visa exemption for foreigners holding permanent residence permits. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Carl Court/Uladzimir Zuyeu

Source: Getty Images

UK visa-free entry: countries whose residents qualify

The UK has outlined the following four countries whose permanent residents may enter Britain without a visa:

Australia — permanent residents holding a valid Australian permanent residence permit qualify for the exemption. Canada — permanent residents are eligible, provided their permit was issued after 28 June 2002. New Zealand — permanent residents holding a valid New Zealand permanent residence permit qualify for the exemption. United States — permanent residents are eligible, provided their permit was issued after 21 April 1998.

Conditions attached to the UK visa exemption

The exemption applies strictly to holders of valid permanent residence documents from the countries listed above. For Canadian and American permanent residents, the date of issue is a critical factor. A Canadian permanent residence permit issued on or before 28 June 2002 would not qualify the holder for visa-free entry into the UK under this arrangement. Similarly, a United States permit dated 21 April 1998 or earlier would not meet the requirement.

Travellers who believe they qualify under these arrangements should confirm their eligibility before travelling, as entry remains subject to the standard conditions applied by UK border officials upon arrival.

UK increases fees for permanent residency application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK Home Office had published its updated immigration and nationality fees, showing how much foreigners must pay for permanent residency, work visas and British citizenship from April 2026.

The new fees include £3,226 for indefinite leave to remain and £1,709 for adults applying for British citizenship through naturalisation. The cost of registering a child as a British citizen will also fall from £1,214 to £1,000.

Source: Legit.ng