Canada has announced changes to its Temporary Foreign Worker Programme which was in effect on November 6, 2026, expanding LMIA approval periods

The TFW Program update doubles the maximum duration of Low-wage Stream applications from 1 year to 2 years

The government named 4 priority sectors and added early childhood educators to key exceptions under the updated rules

Canada has announced significant updates to its Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) Programme, doubling the approval window for employers hiring foreign workers and naming four priority sectors that will benefit from the reforms.

The changes, announced by Minister of Jobs and Families Patty Hajdu, took effect on November 6, 2026. The reforms target the programme's Low-wage Stream, which allows Canadian employers to hire foreign nationals in roles where local workers are unavailable.

Canada shifts the foreign workers hiring approval to 2 years. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Canada: LMIA applications now valid for 2 years

Under the updated rules, Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) applications submitted through the Low-wage Stream will now carry a maximum duration of up to two years, an increase from the previous cap of one year. The extension is designed to reduce administrative burden on employers and provide greater certainty for businesses facing persistent staffing gaps.

The four priority sectors identified under the programme are:

1. Agriculture and agri-food

2. Construction

3. Healthcare

4. Early childhood education and care

Early childhood educators added to exceptions list

A notable addition to the reforms is the inclusion of early childhood educators in the exceptions list that applies to Census Metropolitan Areas (CMAs) recording an unemployment rate of 6% or higher. Previously, employers in those regions faced tighter restrictions on hiring foreign workers through the Low-wage Stream. Under the new rules, early childhood educators will be exempt from those restrictions, reflecting the persistent shortage of qualified workers in the sector across Canada.

The TFW Programme was designed to serve as a last resort for employers who have exhausted efforts to fill positions with Canadian citizens and permanent residents. The federal government has framed these targeted reforms as a direct response to documented labour market shortages in sectors critical to Canada's economy and social infrastructure.

Read the full government announcement on the TFW Programme reforms.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada arrested eight Nigerians and four others who allegedly stole cars worth over $4.5m.

Canada announces new rules for hiring foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced changes to the Temporary Foreign Worker Programme, including longer LMIA validity and new rules for early childhood educators and other priority sectors.

The reforms could also let some employers raise their share of temporary foreign workers from 10% to 15%—but only if their province or territory opts in. Find out which communities and occupations could be affected.

Source: Legit.ng