Japan's Ministry of Justice has released official guidelines outlining the requirements for obtaining a permanent residence permit in the country

The guidelines highlight three major areas applicants must satisfy, including good conduct and financial self-sufficiency

A third requirement assesses whether granting permanent residence to an individual serves Japan's national interest, covering 11 specific sub-criteria

Japan's Ministry of Justice has published detailed guidelines on what it takes to obtain a permanent residence permit in the country, laying out three core areas that every applicant must satisfy.

The guidelines, available through Japan's Immigration Services Agency, are drawn from Article 22, Paragraph 2 of Japan's Immigration Control Act and represent the legal framework authorities use when evaluating permanent residency applications.

Japan mentions some permanent residency guidelines. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Japan's 3 core permanent residency requirements

1. The first requirement centres on good conduct. Applicants are expected to demonstrate that they have lived in Japan without violating laws or engaging in behaviour that reflects poorly on their character. This includes compliance with tax obligations, social insurance contributions, and general civic responsibilities.

2. The second requirement addresses financial stability. Applicants must show that they possess either the assets or the professional skills necessary to sustain themselves independently, without relying on public support or assistance from third parties.

3. The third requirement is the most expansive of the three. It asks whether granting permanent residence to the applicant is considered to be in Japan's national interest. This area alone is broken down into 11 sub-criteria, suggesting that authorities take a broad view when assessing an applicant's overall contribution and integration into Japanese society. While the specific sub-criteria are detailed in the full document, they typically cover factors such as length of residence, compliance history, and ties to the community.

What the guidelines mean for applicants

The publication of these guidelines provides clarity for the many foreign nationals living and working in Japan who are considering applying for permanent residency. Japan has historically maintained a reputation for relatively strict immigration standards, and understanding the precise legal basis for decisions can help applicants prepare more thoroughly.

Permanent residency in Japan grants holders the right to live and work in the country indefinitely without restrictions tied to a specific visa category, making it one of the most sought-after statuses among long-term residents, including a significant number of Nigerians and other Africans living in Japan.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to consult the full guidelines directly through the Immigration Services Agency's official page for a complete breakdown of all requirements and sub-criteria.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Japan announced four official routes foreigners can use to work in its care sector.

Japan language requirement: Foreigners exempt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that Japan announced its new permanent residency rules, including the B1 Japanese language standard, exemptions for five groups of foreign nationals and a separate requirement to understand the country’s systems and rules.

Some applicants may be exempt from the language test, but showing little understanding of Japan’s rules—or unwillingness to learn them—could still lead to a negative evaluation.

Source: Legit.ng