Norway's immigration authority, UDI, outlined specific categories of foreign nationals who may not need to meet the standard income requirement for permanent residence

The exemptions cover a range of situations, including full-time students, people with disabilities, and those who suffered abuse from a spouse or cohabitant

A general hardship exemption also exists, though UDI confirmed it is rarely granted and requires strong documentation

Norway's immigration authority has outlined nine distinct categories of foreign nationals who may qualify for an exemption from the standard income requirement when applying for a permanent residence permit.

Under normal circumstances, applicants must demonstrate financial self-sufficiency to obtain permanent residence in Norway.

Norway lists foreigners exempt from income requirement for permanent residence. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

However, the Directorate of Immigration (UDI) has clarified that certain groups are not held to this standard, provided they meet specific conditions within the previous 12 months or the last two school terms.

Norway PR: Who qualifies for financial exemption?

1. The first three categories relate to education within the Norwegian school system. Applicants who are under 25, or will turn 25 before 1 July of the current year, are covered.

2. Foreigners who took part in primary or upper secondary education. This includes apprentices who attended school before their apprenticeship.

3. The exemption also extends to those who completed upper secondary education as part of Norway's introduction programme, as well as those who did so through a labour market scheme run by NAV, the Norwegian welfare and employment administration, provided the scheme is officially registered under the relevant regulations.

4. A full-time student enrolled at an institution approved by the Norwegian State Educational Loan Fund (Lånekassen) qualifies.

5. A full-time student attending higher education through a NAV-registered programme.

6. Foreign nationals who received disability benefits from NAV are exempt.

7. Those who were granted an independent residence permit because of abuse by a spouse or cohabitant.

8. People who were wholly or partly unable to work due to illness or injury and could not work more than 50 per cent for at least 12 months also fall within the exemptions.

9. The final listed category covers those who held a full-time position paid at the legal minimum wage for their profession.

Norway permanent residence application: The hardship exemption

Beyond the nine categories, UDI may consider granting an exemption in cases where enforcing the income requirement would be considered extremely unreasonable.

The authority noted, however, that such discretionary exemptions are rarely approved and require solid supporting documentation from the applicant.

Foreign nationals who believe they fall into one of these categories are advised to review the official UDI guidelines carefully before submitting their applications.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng