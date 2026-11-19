Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada warned visa applicants that submitting falsified documents can trigger a minimum five-year ban from Canada

The IRCC listed nine categories of documents whose falsification is treated as immigration fraud, ranging from passports to DNA testing results

Canadian citizens or permanent residents who enter relationships of convenience for immigration purposes also risk criminal charges under the warning

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 5 years of experience covering migration issues and global affairs.

Ottawa, Canada - Canada's immigration authority has issued a firm warning to prospective visa applicants, cautioning that document falsification during the application process carries serious legal consequences, including being barred from the country for years.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) published the warning via its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday, November 19, 2026, confirming that submitting altered or counterfeit documents is treated as immigration fraud and can result in a ban of at least five years from entering Canada.

The IRCC also noted that fraudulent activity discovered during an application could expose a person to criminal consequences in their home country, depending on local laws.

Fake or misleading documents submitted during Canadian immigration applications could result in a five-year ban. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Canada: Documents whose falsification is 'fraud'

According to information on the IRCC website, the nine categories of documents involved are:

Passports and travel documents Visas, exit and entry stamps Language results Proof of employment or job offers Letters of acceptance from learning institutions, tuition receipts and transcripts Diplomas, degrees and apprenticeship or trade papers Proof of relationship, including certificates of birth, adoption, marriage, final divorce, annulment, separation, death or custodianship Police certificates or court documents DNA testing

Beyond documentary fraud, the IRCC said that lying about how long a person has physically been present in Canada when applying for a permanent residency renewal or citizenship also counts as fraud. Providing false information about medical conditions to a panel physician during a medical examination falls under the same category.

Consequences of immigration fraud in Canada

The IRCC outlined several penalties for those found guilty of fraud. These include outright refusal of an application, a minimum five-year entry ban, a permanent fraud record held by the IRCC, and the cancellation of temporary or permanent residency status or Canadian citizenship. Applicants can also face a five-year ban from submitting a citizenship application and risk deportation from Canada entirely.

The authority also flagged the issue of "relationships of convenience," which it described as marriages or common-law arrangements entered into primarily to gain immigration status. It warned that Canadian citizens or permanent residents involved in such arrangements could be prosecuted. The IRCC said its officers are trained to identify fraudulent relationships through document checks, home visits and direct interviews with both sponsors and applicants.

"Our officers are trained to recognise genuine immigration applications. They know how to detect false marriages and common-law or conjugal relationships. They have many ways to spot marriage fraud, including document checks, visits to people's homes and interviews with both sponsors and applicants," the IRCC said.

Credit card payment reversals were also flagged as a risk, with the IRCC warning that reversing a fee payment could lead to application delays, cancellation or denial, and potentially a ban of up to 10 years from travelling to Canada, with future applications also affected.

IRCC warns that reversing credit card payments for Canadian immigration fees could result in application refusal or a ban of up to 10 years. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Read the full post by Canadian immigration authorities on X below:

Read more on Canada

Canada sets key work permit rules

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada announced that having a valid work permit is the first step to working legally in the country.

IRCC said holding a valid work permit is the foundation of working legally in Canada, but added that the permit alone is not enough. Workers must also understand and comply with every condition listed on that document.

The department outlined three specific steps workers must follow. First, they should read and meet all the conditions stated on their work permits. Second, they must apply to extend their permits at least 30 days before the expiry date. Third, they should apply to change any conditions on their permits whenever their circumstances require it.

Source: Legit.ng