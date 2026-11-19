Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has explained why he uses artificial intelligence in making music

The former P-Square star argued that musicians have always relied on technology, comparing AI with Auto-Tune and beat-sampling tools

Mr P disclosed that AI helped mix his song Back to Back on his upcoming album, insisting that the technology has come to stay

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has defended his decision to use artificial intelligence (AI) in making music, saying the technology has become an important part of the entertainment industry.

The singer shared his views during the listening party for his upcoming studio album on Wednesday, November 18, where he addressed criticism of musicians who incorporate AI into their creative process.

Mr P says people who condemn the use of AI may not realise that technology has long been part of music production. Photos: @peterpsquare/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to Mr P, people who condemn the use of AI may not realise that technology has long been part of music production.

He argued that musicians already use tools such as Auto-Tune, mobile phones and beat-sampling software to improve their work.

Mr P compares AI with Auto-Tune

During his explanation, the singer questioned why AI should be treated differently when musicians have embraced other technological innovations over the years.

He also referenced an interview with a music legend who discussed how sampling and production software had made music creation easier.

Mr P maintained that he had nothing against AI and believed the industry needed to adjust to its growing influence.

“I don't have anything against it. I think that's come to stay,” he said.

He further argued that AI does not eliminate human involvement because people still provide the instructions and creative direction behind the technology.

To support his argument, the singer disclosed that one of the tracks on his upcoming album, Back to Back, was mixed using AI.

He invited guests at the listening party to listen to the song and judge the result for themselves.

Mr P also mentioned that the album contains a trap song, explaining that mixing the genre can be challenging.

Watch the X video of Mr P speaking about AI in music here:

Mr P questions why AI should be treated differently when musicians have embraced other technological innovations over the years. Photo: @peterpsqaure/IG.

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye locks horns with man

Legit.ng also reported Peter Okoye had a heated moment with a troll who told him to reconcile with his twin brother Rudeboy.

The singer shared a throwback picture of his humble beginnings without putting his twin in the picture.

An overzealous fan came forward to taunt his post, which didn’t end well, as they both attracted attention online.

Source: Legit.ng