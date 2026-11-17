The US government listed 11 categories of foreign applicants who qualify for a zero filing fee when submitting Form I-485 to register permanent residence

The standard I-485 filing fee stands at $1,440 for paper submissions and $1,390 online for most applicants over the age of 14

Categories exempt from the fee include refugees, human traffickingg victims, VAWA self-petitioners, and certain Afghan and Iraqi nationals

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has listed 11 categories of foreign applicants who are not required to pay the filing fee when submitting Form I-485, the Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, commonly known as the green card application.

For most applicants over the age of 14, the standard fee is $1,440 for paper filing and $1,390 for online filing.

US exempts some foreigners from filing fee. Photo credit: Louisiana Illuminator, KLH49/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

However, according to the USCIS fee schedule published in Form G-1055, specific groups are entirely exempt from this cost.

11 Categories Exempt From the I-485 Filing Fee

The following applicants pay $0 when filing Form I-485:

1. Applicants who served honourably on active duty in the US armed forces and are filing under INA section 101(a)(27)(K), also known as the Six and Six programme. This exemption does not cover non-military derivative spouses or children.

2. Refugees, or those who were paroled as refugees, filing under INA section 207.

3. Applicants in deportation, exclusion, or removal proceedings before an immigration judge, where the court waives the application fee.

4. Persons seeking or granted Special Immigrant Juvenile classification.

5. U nonimmigrants seeking adjustment of status under INA section 245(m) as victims of qualifying criminal activity.

6. T nonimmigrants seeking adjustment of status under INA section 245(l) as human traffickingg victims.

7. Persons seeking or granted special immigrant visa or status as an Afghan or Iraqi translator or interpreter; an Iraqi national employed by or on behalf of the US government; an Afghan national employed by or on behalf of the US government or the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF); or a derivative beneficiary of one of the above.

8. Afghan diplomats or immediate family members who held valid A or G status on 14 July 2021, filing under Section 13 of Pub. L. 85-316.

9. Persons seeking adjustment of status as an abused spouse or child under the Cuban Adjustment Act (CAA).

10. Persons seeking adjustment of status as an abused spouse or child under the Haitian Refugee Immigration Fairness Act (HRIFA).

11. Persons seeking immigrant classification as a Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) self-petitioner, including derivatives.

Who Else May Qualify for a Fee Waiver

Beyond the 11 fixed exemptions, USCIS notes that certain additional applicants may be eligible for a fee waiver by submitting Form I-912.

This is separate from the automatic exemptions listed above and requires a formal application for waiver consideration.

US speaks about employment based green cards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that United States government published the categories of workers eligible to apply for an employment-based Green Card under three preference tiers.

Professionals with extraordinary ability, advanced degrees, and skilled trades all appear on the USCIS list of qualifying occupations.

Source: Legit.ng