Canada's immigration authority, IRCC, issued a public warning about document fraud and misrepresentation in visa applications

The warning listed specific documents that applicants commonly falsify, ranging from passports to academic certificates and police records

IRCC stated that submitting false documents or information can result in an application refusal and a minimum 5-year ban from entering Canada

Canada's immigration authority has issued a stark warning to anyone applying for a visa or immigration status, making clear that document fraud carries consequences far beyond a rejected application.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) published the warning on its official X account, reminding applicants that submitting false information to the department is a criminal offence under Canadian law, formally referred to as misrepresentation.

Canada mentions one thing that can ban foreigners from entering the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Canada: What IRCC considers misrepresentation

According to the post, misrepresentation covers a broad range of fraudulent conduct, including falsifying or altering documents submitted as part of an immigration application.

The authority listed several categories of documents commonly involved in such cases:

- Passports and travel documents

- Visas

- Proof of employment or job offers

- Academic credentials such as diplomas and degrees

- Apprenticeship or trade papers

- Civil documents including birth, marriage, divorce, annulment, separation, and death certificates

- Police certificates were also specifically mentioned.

One point IRCC emphasised is that applicants carry personal responsibility for every piece of information submitted in their application, even when a third-party representative, such as an immigration consultant or agent, fills out the forms on their behalf.

Consequences of submitting false documents

IRCC warned that anyone found to have submitted false documents or information faces two immediate outcomes: their application will be refused, and they will be barred from entering Canada for at least five years.

Beyond Canadian borders, the authority also cautioned that applicants may face legal consequences in their home country if the fraud amounts to criminal activity under local law.

The warning is particularly relevant for Nigerian applicants and others caught up in the ongoing wave of japa related migration, where demand for Canadian visas and permanent residency pathways remains extremely high. The pressure to secure a successful outcome has, in some cases, led applicants to rely on unscrupulous agents who encourage the submission of fraudulent documents.

Read IRCC's original post on X below:

Canada to fast-track permanent residence applications

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced its plan to fast-track about 50,800 permanent residence applications from Ukrainians and Hong Kongers already living in the country.

The time-limited measure aims to clear the remaining applications under two closed pathways by the end of 2027, easing years of uncertainty for people who have already built their lives and careers in Canada.

Source: Legit.ng