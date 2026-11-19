The FG has explained how beneficiaries will be selected for its N100,000 Nigeria Family Strengthening and Development Programme (NFSP)

The selection process involves identifying vulnerable households, verifying NIN and assessing applicants' poverty levels

Successful beneficiaries will be selected in phases across the six geopolitical zones

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The federal government has outlined the process for selecting beneficiaries of its N100,000 family support grant, explaining how poor and vulnerable households will be identified for the financial assistance.

The intervention, known as the Nigeria Family Strengthening and Development Programme (NFSP), is designed to support households facing economic hardship, rising food prices and the effects of economic reforms.

FG outlines four stages applicants must pass to receive the N100,000 family support grant. Photo: Bloomberg

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The programme is supported by the World Bank through the Hope for Indigenous Family Support Initiative and coordinated under the Federal Ministry of Youth Development.

According to information released by the programme's management, beneficiary selection will be based on verified identity records and assessments of household poverty and vulnerability.

How FG will select beneficiaries for the N100,000 grant

The government explained that the selection exercise would follow four major stages to identify households that meet the programme's requirements.

The stages include:

1. Identification of vulnerable households: The government will use the National Social Safety Net System to identify households that may qualify for the intervention based on their economic circumstances.

2. Verification of identity records: National Identification Number (NIN) records will be used to verify applicants' identities, reduce duplicate entries and improve the accuracy of household information.

3. Assessment of poverty levels: Identified households will be assessed against established poverty and vulnerability criteria to determine their eligibility for financial assistance.

4. Selection across geopolitical zones: Qualified households will be selected in phases across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones, depending on the available beneficiary slots.

Requirements for the N100,000 family support grant

The programme's published eligibility guidelines list the following requirements:

Applicants must be Nigerian citizens by birth.

They must have a valid National Identification Number.

They must be between 18 and 65 years old at the time of registration.

They must belong to households that meet the programme's poverty and vulnerability requirements.

However, meeting these conditions does not automatically guarantee selection, as applicants must also pass the verification process and qualify for the available beneficiary slots.

FG explains how it will verify applicants and distribute payments to vulnerable households. Photo: Bloomberg

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How successful beneficiaries will receive payment

The programme's management said successful beneficiaries would receive SMS notifications from their designated payment providers.

The telephone numbers used for the notifications would be obtained from records submitted during the beneficiary selection process, Vangaurd reports.

Recipients are expected to follow the instructions in the messages and provide the required consent before the N100,000 is credited to their submitted bank accounts.

The management also warned Nigerians against fraudsters and individuals demanding money to secure a place on the beneficiary list.

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FG names 5 approved platforms for N50k monthly payments

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has named five approved digital financial service providers responsible for delivering its N50,000 monthly cash relief to vulnerable Nigerians under the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI).

The initiative, introduced to cushion the impact of rising food prices and the increasing cost of essential goods, is designed to provide financial assistance to households struggling with the rising cost of living.

The government said it was working with licensed digital financial service providers to ensure that beneficiaries receive their funds securely.

Source: Legit.ng