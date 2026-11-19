Ireland Announces Closure of Foreign-Worker Permit Applications for 2 Occupations
- Ireland's Department of Enterprise has announced that the General Employment Permit quota for furniture makers and craft woodworkers has been filled
- The quota limit was originally established under SI 444/2024, capping the number of permits available for the two roles
- Pending applications that have not yet been processed will now be rejected, and no new submissions will be accepted
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Ireland has closed the door on new General Employment Permit applications for furniture makers and craft woodworkers after the annual quota set aside for those roles reached its limit.
The country's Department of Enterprise confirmed the development through an official notice, dated 4 November 2026. The notice stated that the maximum number of General Employment Permits for both occupations, as defined under Statutory Instrument 444/2024, has now been exhausted.
What quota closure means for foreign applicants
The implications are immediate. Applications that were already submitted and sitting in the queue awaiting processing will not be approved; they will instead be rejected. The department also made clear that no fresh applications for either furniture makers or craft woodworkers should be submitted going forward, as none will be considered under the current quota cycle.
The General Employment Permit system is one of several permit categories Ireland uses to regulate the entry of workers from outside the European Economic Area into the labour market. Quota caps are periodically applied to specific occupations to manage demand in certain sectors, with the limits set by statutory instrument.
Nigeria and Irish work permit route
For many Nigerians exploring the Japa route to Ireland through skilled trades, the closure of these two categories marks a significant setback. Furniture making and craft woodworking have been among the occupations that offered a viable pathway for artisans with hands-on skills seeking employment-based migration to Ireland.
Those who had planned to submit applications in the coming weeks or months will now need to consider alternative permit categories or wait to see whether quotas for these roles are revised in a future statutory instrument.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Ireland announced the removal of 9 occupations from its Ineligible Occupations List, making them eligible for General Employment Permits.
Ireland: Occupations eligible for general employment permit
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ireland announced the occupations eligible for a General Employment Permit under quota in 2026, including new and renewed roles across several industries.
With Ireland raising the minimum salary requirement for permit applicants to €36,605 a year, finding an eligible job is only one part of the journey for foreign workers.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng