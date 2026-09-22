The United States government has published the categories of workers eligible to apply for an employment-based Green Card under three preference tiers

Professionals with extraordinary ability, advanced degrees, and skilled trades all appear on the USCIS list of qualifying occupations

Nigerians eyeing the japa route to the US should note the specific education and experience requirements attached to each preference category

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has outlined the full range of occupations that make a foreign national eligible to apply for a Green Card through employment, covering three distinct preference categories.

The information is relevant to professionals across Africa who are exploring pathways to permanent residency in the United States through their careers.

The US mentions the names of jobs that qualify foreigners for employment-based Green Cards. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Occupations for employment-based US Green Cards

- The first preference category targets individuals at the top of their fields. This includes people who have demonstrated extraordinary ability in sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics, as well as outstanding professors and researchers. Multinational managers and executives also fall within this tier.

- The second preference is designed for members of professions that require an advanced degree, along with those who possess exceptional ability in the sciences, arts, or business. Individuals seeking a national interest waiver, which allows them to bypass the standard employer sponsorship requirement, are also considered under this category.

- The third preference covers a broader range of workers. Skilled workers who have completed at least two years of training or experience in their field are included, as are professionals who hold a United States bachelor's degree or its foreign equivalent. Unskilled workers, defined as those with less than two years of relevant training or experience, are also listed under this tier, though this group typically faces longer waiting periods due to annual visa limits.

US Green Card: What applicants should know

Each preference category carries different requirements regarding employer sponsorship, educational qualifications, and evidence of achievement. First preference applicants, for instance, generally need to demonstrate sustained national or international recognition in their area of expertise, while third preference applicants must typically have a job offer and a certified labour condition application from their employer.

The eligibility categories cover a wide spectrum of professionals, from academics and corporate executives to tradespeople and entry-level workers, making employment-based Green Cards one of the more accessible permanent residency routes for skilled migrants.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the United States (US) announced 44 countries that are subject to a 2-year home residency rule under the Exchange Visitor programme.

Canada: Occupations eligible for entry category-based selection

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced 10 occupations and language categories eligible for Express Entry category-based selection. The list includes healthcare, STEM, education, transport, trades and French-language proficiency.

The targeted draws could give skilled workers in priority fields another route to permanent residence, even when their CRS scores may not qualify in general draws. But IRCC warned that these invitations are not guaranteed, as category-based rounds depend on Canada’s changing economic needs.

Source: Legit.ng