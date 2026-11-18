A GOtv decoder is one of the most affordable gateways to pay-TV entertainment in Nigeria — and buying without knowing the correct price means you could overpay by thousands of naira. This guide covers decoder costs, the latest promo deal, where to buy, how to connect it, and how to activate your new account.

GOtv decoders cost ₦8,500 to ₦12,000, with a ₦15,000 installation promo. Photo: @GOtvNg (modified by the author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

A new GOtv decoder with antenna currently costs between ₦8,500 and ₦12,000 , depending on current promos.

, depending on current promos. MultiChoice's active promo lets new customers get a decoder, installation kit, and one-month subscription for ₦15,000 .

. As of 5 November 2026, GOtv replaced its old packages with four new tiers: Easy, Starter, Select, and Sports , priced from ₦4,000 to ₦21,000 per month.

, priced from ₦4,000 to ₦21,000 per month. GOtv uses Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) — a small antenna rather than a large satellite dish , making it easier to install yourself.

, making it easier to install yourself. Activating a new decoder takes just minutes using the USSD code *288# or the MyGOtv app — you need your IUC number, found on the sticker under the decoder.

How much is a GOtv decoder in Nigeria?

Prices vary depending on where you buy and whether a promotion is running. Here is what to expect in 2026.

Standard retail price

A new GOtv decoder with antenna costs between ₦8,500 and ₦12,000 at most retailers, depending on current promos. Decoders can be purchased at electronics stores, supermarkets, and online.

GOtv uses Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT), so it needs a small antenna-style device rather than a large satellite dish. The decoder connects to any TV with an HDMI or AV input.

GOtv decoder promo price

MultiChoice's introductory promotion allows new GOtv customers to acquire a decoder, an antenna, and a one-month subscription bundled together. While promotional bundles officially retail around ₦15,000 through accredited agents, open-market retail prices for standalone decoders and antennas outside of official promos can vary significantly depending on inflation, location, and retailer markup.

Always confirm the latest deal and hardware availability with a MultiChoice accredited agent before buying.

GOtv decoder with antenna price summary

What you get Approximate price Decoder only (no antenna) ₦7,500 – ₦9,000 Decoder + antenna (standard) ₦8,500 – ₦12,000 Decoder + antenna + 1-month subscription (promo) ₦15,000

Where to buy a GOtv decoder in Nigeria

The cheapest place to buy a GOtv decoder is at MultiChoice-accredited agent stores across Nigeria. You can also purchase from:

Electronics retailers such as Slot and Pointek

Major supermarkets and shopping malls

Online marketplaces like Jumia Nigeria and Jiji.ng

Installation is usually very easy and cheap — sometimes free if you buy from official agents.

What you need before connecting your GOtv decoder

Gather these items before you start the setup:

GOtv decoder box (with remote and power cable)

GOtenna (the small flat antenna that comes in the box)

HDMI cable or AV (audio/video) cable — usually included

A working television set with an HDMI or AV input port

A wall power socket

Your IUC number — located on the red sticker under your decoder

A mobile phone (to activate after setup)

How to connect a GOtv decoder to your TV

Follow this step-by-step guide to install the GOtv decoder correctly from the start.

Step 1: Connect the decoder to your TV

Connect the GOtv decoder to your TV using either an HDMI cable or an RCA cable. If using RCA, match the colour codes — yellow to yellow, white to white, and red to red. Allow the decoder to boot up before pressing the AV or HDMI button on your TV remote. Ensure you select the correct input source, as some TVs have more than one.

Step 2: Connect the antenna

Take the GOtenna outside and mount it temporarily in an elevated position. Connect the cable from the yellow plastic on the antenna to the RF In plug at the back of the decoder.

Step 3: Power on and scan for channels

Connect the power cable and plug it into a wall socket. It is recommended that you use a power surge protector. Switch the decoder on. It will display a loading screen with the GOtv logo, then a first-time installation message will appear. GOtv will prompt you to select your language and country. After this, it will launch an automatic channel scan that may take three to eight minutes. If the decoder does not scan channels, adjust the outdoor antenna until the signal strength is strong enough.

Step 4: Activate your new GOtv decoder

Once the channel scan is complete, you need to activate your decoder before channels unlock.

Locate your IUC number — it is on a red sticker on the decoder or accessible by pressing the "Help" button on your GOtv remote. Send "Accept [space] IUC number" to 4688 from your registered mobile number to activate the account. You can also activate via the MyGOtv app or by logging in to gotvafrica.com with your IUC number. Once payment is successful, your GOtv account will be automatically reconnected — ensure your decoder is switched on during this process.

New GOtv subscription packages (from November 2026)

Following a restructuring effective 5 November 2026, GOtv subscribers in Nigeria now have four packages: Easy at ₦4,000, Starter at ₦6,000, Select at ₦11,000, and Sports at ₦21,000 per month.

Package Monthly price Best for GOtv Easy ₦4,000 Basic local and free-to-air channels GOtv Starter ₦6,000 Everyday entertainment GOtv Select ₦11,000 Movies, news, and extra channels GOtv Sports ₦21,000 Full sports including SuperSport

Troubleshooting common GOtv decoder errors

Error E16 — subscription not active

E16 on GOtv usually means the decoder thinks you have not paid. If you have already paid, switch the decoder on, run Fix Errors on *288# or in the MyGOtv app, and wait about 15 minutes.

Error E30 — decoder inactive too long

E30 often appears after the decoder has been off for an extended period. The system is trying to refresh your viewing — wait a few minutes or use *288# to send a "clear error" signal.

Error E48-32 — no signal

E48-32 usually occurs when there is a signal problem due to poor weather, a misaligned antenna, or disconnected cables. Check all antenna connections and adjust positioning for a better signal.

How to reset your GOtv decoder

To reset via SMS, compose a new message, type "RESET" followed by a space and your IUC number, then send it to 4688. Alternatively, press and hold the P+ button on the decoder, wait for the green LED light to flash, and the decoder will reset.

Customer care line: 0803 904 4688 | SMS self-care: 4688 (send "Accept [IUC]" to reconnect) | Email: gotv@multichoice.co.za | Official site: gotvafrica.com/en-ng

GOtv Nigeria also provides support via WhatsApp at +234 908 236 8533. Toll-free lines are available: MTN subscribers can call 08149860333, Airtel subscribers 07080630333, and Glo subscribers 08113630333.

FAQs

How much is a GOtv decoder with antenna in Nigeria?

A new GOtv decoder with antenna costs ₦8,500 to ₦12,000 in 2026, depending on current promotions. Under the active MultiChoice promo, new customers can get a full kit and a one-month subscription for ₦15,000.

How do I upgrade my GOtv decoder?

GOtv is already on the latest DVB-T2 technology, meaning there is no need to replace or upgrade your decoder — your existing hardware supports all current packages. To upgrade your subscription, dial *288# or use the GOtv self-service portal to select a higher package.

How do I activate a new GOtv decoder?

After installation, send "Accept [space] your IUC number" to 4688 by SMS, or dial *288# and follow the prompts. Your decoder must be properly installed and connected to your TV and antenna before you activate it.

What are the new GOtv packages in Nigeria?

As of 5 November 2026, MultiChoice replaced the previous six GOtv packages with four: GOtv Easy (₦4,000), Starter (₦6,000), Select (₦11,000), and Sports (₦21,000) per month.

Where is my GOtv IUC number?

Your IUC number is located on the red sticker under your decoder. You need it for all account management, subscription payments, and decoder resets.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

We also highlighted facts about DStv decoder prices in Nigeria, available models and bundles, and how to install, activate and reboot the equipment.

A basic decoder costs ₦7,900, but a complete setup with a dish and a month of DStv Starter costs about ₦31,000 before installation. Find out which option fits your budget and how to restore channels after payment.

Source: Legit.ng