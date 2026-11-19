

Source: UGC

Gsubz (gsubz.com) is a Nigerian app where people buy data and airtime, pay electricity and TV bills, and buy exam PINs and travel eSIMs from one wallet. Launched in 2021, it now has more than 285,000 registered users.

Running out of data, paying for electricity, renewing DStv and buying a WAEC PIN usually means using several apps. On Gsubz, customers fund one wallet by bank transfer and buy any service in seconds. Most purchases are delivered automatically, 24 hours a day, including weekends and public holidays.

What you can do on Gsubz

Buy data and airtime : SME, gifting and corporate data plans on MTN, Airtel, Glo and T2 (formerly 9mobile), with prices shown upfront. Airtime comes with a discount on every top-up.



Source: UGC

Buy electricity tokens online : prepaid and postpaid payments for every DisCo, including Ikeja Electric, Eko, AEDC, IBEDC and PHED. The meter name is checked before you pay.

prepaid and postpaid payments for every DisCo, including Ikeja Electric, Eko, AEDC, IBEDC and PHED. The meter name is checked before you pay. Renew DStv, GOtv and StarTimes : any package, with the smartcard name checked before payment.

any package, with the smartcard name checked before payment. Exam PINs: WAEC, NECO and JAMB PINs, delivered instantly.

WAEC, NECO and JAMB PINs, delivered instantly. Recharge card printing: retailers buy PINs at a discount and print them with their own business name.

retailers buy PINs at a discount and print them with their own business name. Travel eSIMs: data for trips abroad, paid in naira. An unused eSIM can be cancelled for a refund.

data for trips abroad, paid in naira. An unused eSIM can be cancelled for a refund. More: flight and bus tickets, bulk SMS, game top-ups such as Free Fire diamonds and Call of Duty CP, and shared subscription plans.



Source: UGC

Shopping from China: factory prices paid in naira, with pickup at Jumia stations nationwide.

Free tools for Nigerians

Gsubz also offers free tools on its website, including an electricity band checker that shows your band (A to E), supply hours and tariff, and a China to Nigeria shipping cost calculator.

"We started Gsubz because buying data and paying bills in Nigeria shouldn't be stressful," said Great Oputaolisa, founder and CEO of Gsubz. "Today, people use one wallet for almost everything they pay for online. That's what we want Gsubz to be: the one app you open for every payment."

For resellers and developers

Businesses and developers can resell data, airtime, electricity, TV and other services at lower rates through the Gsubz API.



Source: UGC

About Gsubz

Gsubz is a Nigerian app and website for buying data and airtime, paying electricity and TV bills, buying exam PINs and travel eSIMs, and shopping directly from Chinese factories in naira. It is run by Gsubz Enterprises Limited (CAC RC 7822660), has served Nigerians since 2021 and has more than 285,000 registered users. The Gsubz app has over 100,000 downloads on Google Play with a 4.5-star rating and is also on the App Store . Visit gsubz.com or contact support@gsubz.com and WhatsApp 0802 719 7702.

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Source: Legit.ng