The FG's TVET programme offers free tuition funded through NELFund, alongside monthly stipends for enrolled participants.

Graduates will receive nationally recognised certifications, starter packs and access to business loans at single-digit interest rates.

The programme includes job placement support through an employment portal, although the government has clarified that employment is not guaranteed.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The federal government has outlined 11 benefits available to Nigerians who enrol in its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme, ranging from free tuition and monthly stipends to business loans and internationally recognised certifications.

The programme is designed to equip Nigerians with practical, job-ready skills that can help them secure employment or establish their own businesses after completing their training.

Nigerians enrolling in the federal government's TVET programme stand to benefit from 11 incentives Photo: Anadolu / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

What participants will receive

Training costs under the programme will be covered by the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund), meaning successful applicants will not pay tuition fees. Throughout their training, participants will also receive monthly stipends to help cover living expenses.

Graduates who complete the programme will earn certifications recognised by employers across Nigeria. Beyond the certificates, the government says graduates will also receive starter packs to help them enter the job market or start small businesses.

For those interested in entrepreneurship, the programme offers access to business loans at single-digit interest rates to help them establish or expand their ventures.

On the employment front, graduates will be registered on a dedicated employment portal that connects them with potential employers. The government has, however, clarified that this does not amount to a job guarantee.

Career guidance will also be available to help graduates identify opportunities and determine how best to apply their newly acquired skills.

FG offers Nigerians free skills training, business loans and starter packs Photo: Christian Ender / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Training standards and facilities

The programme promises instruction from experienced industry professionals with hands-on knowledge of their trades. Participants will train in modern facilities equipped to support practical learning, Punch reports.

Courses are also designed to reflect international industry standards, which the government says will make the skills acquired relevant beyond the Nigerian labour market.

The full list of benefits under the TVET programme is as follows:

Free tuition Monthly stipends during training. Hands-on training from industry professionals. Nationally recognised certification. Take-off grants and starter packs. Access to business loans at single-digit interest rates. Job placement support through an employment portal. Career guidance. Training by expert instructors. Modern training facilities. Courses aligned with global standards.

The federal government has described TVET as part of a broader effort to produce skilled workers who are ready to enter the workforce or equipped to establish their own businesses.

87,701 graduates from the first cohort

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 87,701 Nigerians completed the first cohort, with training covering welding and fabrication, electrical installation, automobile mechanics, solar photovoltaic installation and fashion design.

Competency-based assessments and national certification are still ongoing for those graduates.

Graduates received starter kits to help them launch businesses using their newly acquired skills.

Source: Legit.ng