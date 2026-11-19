Pastor Jimmy Odukoya explained why he remains determined to stay on as Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church

The pastor said a dream in which his late father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, appeared to him strengthened his resolve during the leadership crisis

Jimmy recounted how he prayed and fasted for divine direction before receiving what he considered a message of encouragement from his father

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has explained why he is refusing to step down as Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church despite the ongoing leadership crisis involving the church's Board of Trustees.

The pastor said a dream involving his late father and founder of the church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, encouraged him to stand firm amid the pressure to relinquish his position.

According to a report by Church Times, Jimmy shared the experience while addressing church workers on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

Jimmy Odukoya says his late father encouraged him to stand firm amid the pressure to relinquish his position. Photos: @pastorpj/@taiwoodukoya/IG.

Source: Instagram

Jimmy says late father appeared in his dream

Recounting the experience, Jimmy said he had been praying and fasting because he wanted clarity on the dispute, according to a report by The Vanguard.

He explained that he asked God to speak to him through a dream or send someone he did not know to offer him direction.

He said his late father subsequently appeared to him in a dream and urged him not to surrender to the pressure coming from the board.

According to Jimmy, Taiwo warned that some people would attempt to “throw dirt” on him but assured him that he would overcome their efforts to discredit him.

The experience, he said, strengthened his determination to remain in office despite the disagreement over his leadership.

Pastor gives Jimmy advice after the dream

The embattled pastor also recounted meeting a pastor shortly after the dream.

He said the cleric advised him that the board members would continue causing problems unless he removed them.

The account adds another personal dimension to the crisis at the church, which has become a public disagreement over leadership, succession, and control of the Board of Trustees.

While the board has withdrawn its recognition of Jimmy as Senior Pastor, he maintains that he remains the church's duly appointed leader.

Jimmy Odukoya says he will not step down as Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church. Photo: @pastorpj/IG.

Source: Instagram

Pastor Tolu Odukoya shares plan for Christmas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's sister, Tolu Odukoya, associate senior pastor at Fountain of Life Church, announced a Christmas worship concert, drawing attention not just for the event itself but for the timing of her post.

In the caption accompanying a promotional flyer, Odukoya invited the public to join her for what she described as "The Worship Project 2.0 Behold the King: A Christmas Worship Experience."

The announcement arrived in the middle of a reported leadership crisis at Fountain of Life Church.

Source: Legit.ng