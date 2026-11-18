A US-based communications director named Dr Von Batten pushed back against viral reports that Peter Obi received a congressional endorsement

Dr. Von Batten said none of the people in the video is members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee or its Subcommittee on Africa

Two lawmakers identified in the footage — Congressman Stutzman and Congresswoman Van Duyne — sit on committees unrelated to US foreign policy toward Africa

A US-based lobbyist has publicly denied claims that Peter Obi was endorsed by the United States Congress, saying the event the Labour Party presidential hopeful attended was private and carried no official weight.

Dr. Von Batten, who said his firm was mentioned by name in a post by X user @Mimi_yakigar, broke his silence after two news clips circulated online claiming Obi had received a congressional endorsement. He said he had no intention of weighing in until his firm was directly referenced.

No foreign affairs committee members in the video

According to Dr. Von Batten, the video does not feature any member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee or its Subcommittee on Africa, the body responsible for shaping US foreign policy on the continent. He added that no official from the State Department's Bureau of African Affairs appeared in the footage either, saying he personally recognised everyone present in the video.

"Congress did not meet with or endorse Mr. Obi," Dr. Von Batten wrote. "The event he attended was private, and no one in the video is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee or its Subcommittee on Africa."

Who was actually in the video

Dr. Von Batten confirmed that Congressman Stutzman and Congresswoman Van Duyne were visible in the footage, but said both lawmakers serve on committees with entirely different mandates — covering the budget and small businesses respectively — and have no oversight role over US-Africa foreign policy.

He was clear that his remarks were not meant to downplay the significance of Obi's visit to the United States, only to correct a factual mischaracterisation that had gained traction online.

"I am not trying to diminish the significance of Mr. Obi's visit, merely to set the record straight since my firm was mentioned," he said.

Peter Obi, who resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026, was ratified as the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 29, 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

See the full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng