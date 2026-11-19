Australia changed its migration regulations in 2026 to impose a no-further-stay condition on three visitor visa categories

The new rule affects Subclass 600, Subclass 601, and Subclass 651 visa holders who enter the country

Affected visa holders are generally barred from applying for another visa while still inside Australia, with limited exceptions

Australia has updated its migration rules, introducing a restriction that will affect hundreds of thousands of visitors who enter the country on specific tourist and travel authority visas.

The change comes through the Migration Amendment (Prevent Further Stay for Visitor Visas) Regulations 2026, which amends the existing Migration Regulations 1994. Under the new rule, a no further stay condition is automatically attached to all applicants granted one of three affected visitor visa categories, meaning those visitors cannot generally apply for a different visa while they remain in Australia.

Australia restricts visa options for holders of three visitor visa categories. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/China Pool/Uladzimir Zuyeu

Source: Getty Images

Australian visitor visas affected

The Australian Government has specified the following three visa categories under the new regulations:

1. Subclass 600 Visitor visa — The no further stay condition applies across all streams under this category.

2. Subclass 601 Electronic Travel Authority visa — holders of this visa are subject to the same restriction.

3. Subclass 651 eVisitor visa — this category is also captured under the new rule.

Australian: What "no further stay" condition means

The restriction in question is formally known as condition 8503. It prevents affected visa holders from applying for most other substantive visas while they are still on Australian soil, which means visitors can no longer simply lodge an application for a different visa type as a way of extending their time in the country.

There are limited circumstances in which exceptions apply. Affected visa holders may still apply for a protection visa, or for a temporary visa of a type specifically permitted under the regulations. The government also retains the ability to grant individual waivers where circumstances warrant it.

Australia sets travel limits for citizenship applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia had outlined the travel restrictions foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

According to the country's Department of Home Affairs, applicants must not spend more than 12 months outside Australia during the four years before applying.

Source: Legit.ng