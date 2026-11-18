Denmark identified a health condition that could allow foreigners to skip key citizenship requirements, including the language and citizenship tests

The Danish government confirmed that foreigners with a proven long-term disability caused by illness may qualify for the exemption

Applications are not automatic and must be reviewed individually by Denmark's Parliament's Naturalisation Committee with supporting medical evidence

Denmark has opened a pathway for foreigners with serious health conditions to obtain citizenship without meeting all the standard requirements, in a move that could benefit immigrants living with long-term disabilities.

The Danish government confirmed that foreigners whose illness has caused a proven long-term disability may be eligible for an exemption from the Danish language test and the 2021 citizenship test.

Denmark lists requirements for foreigners seeking citizenship test exemption due to illness. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Liam McBurney - PA Images/SDI Productions

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Denmark citizenship tests

However, qualifying is not straightforward. Applicants must back their request with medical documentation demonstrating that their condition genuinely prevents them from fulfilling those requirements, and their case may be referred to the Danish Parliament's Naturalisation Committee for a final decision.

The Naturalisation Committee holds the authority to review individual cases where a long-term disability caused by illness makes it difficult for an applicant to pass either the language test or the citizenship test. Each application is assessed on its own merits, meaning there is no blanket approval for any category of illness.

Beyond the testing requirements, the exemption may extend further. Foreigners whose disability also prevents them from satisfying Denmark's self-sufficiency requirement, which obliges applicants to support themselves financially, can request that the committee examine whether they should also be excused from that condition.

Danish Citizenship: Who else can apply

The provision covers an additional group of applicants as well. Foreigners who have already cleared both the language and citizenship tests but are still unable to meet the self-sufficiency requirement due to a verified long-term disability are equally entitled to bring their case before the committee.

In all scenarios, the burden of proof rests with the applicant. Supporting medical evidence of the illness is mandatory, and the committee will evaluate each submission individually.

Denmark sets salary requirement for 16 countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark had announced a new work-permit scheme allowing citizens of 16 countries to work in the country under a minimum annual salary requirement of DKK 322,000.

The Collective Agreement Scheme, scheduled to begin on January 1, 2027, requires participating employers to obtain certification from the Danish immigration authority before hiring foreign workers.

Source: Legit.ng