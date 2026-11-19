Austria's official immigration authority has outlined two distinct pathways for highly qualified workers outside the EU to come and work in the country

Foreign nationals who do not yet have a job offer can apply for a job seeker visa, allowing them up to six months to search for employment in Austria

Those who already hold a job offer from an Austrian company can apply for a Red-White-Red Card either from their home country or while in Austria

Austria has laid out two clear routes through which highly qualified workers from outside the European Union can legally move to the country for employment.

According to the Austrian immigration authority, the pathways are designed to accommodate both professionals who are still searching for work and those who already have a confirmed job offer waiting for them.

Austria mentions the ways foreign workers can enter the country to work. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Austria's job seeker visa option

For highly qualified people who have not yet secured employment in Austria, the government offers a job seeker visa. This permit allows the holder to enter and remain in Austria for up to six months while actively looking for a suitable position. It is intended as a bridge, giving skilled professionals the opportunity to explore the labour market in person before committing to a role.

Eligibility for this route is tied to qualifications and skill level, meaning applicants must meet Austria's criteria for being considered "very highly qualified" before the visa can be granted.

The red-white-red card for confirmed hires

The second pathway applies to those who have already received a formal job offer from an Austrian employer. In this case, the applicant can apply directly for a Red-White-Red Card, which is Austria's primary work and residence permit for skilled non-EU nationals.

Applications for the Red-White-Red Card can be submitted in one of two ways: either through the Austrian representation authority in the applicant's home country or the country where they legally reside, or directly to the relevant residence authority inside Austria during a lawful stay in the country.

The Red-White-Red Card is a combined work and residence permit, meaning successful applicants do not need to secure separate documentation before starting employment. It is tied to a specific employer at the point of application, though holders may eventually apply to change employers under certain conditions.

For non-EU professionals considering a move to Europe, Austria's structured approach offers a relatively transparent set of requirements, with official guidance available through the country's migration portal.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Austria announced eight residence permits that require no proof of accommodations from foreigners.

Austria: Shortage occupations open for foreign workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Austria announced the 66 regional shortage occupations that are open for foreign workers in 2026, including the jobs and provinces covered by the scheme.

Applicants must first secure a job offer in one of the listed provinces to qualify. From teachers and dentists to bakers and waiters, the wide-ranging list could offer a route to work in Austria for people with very different skills.

Source: Legit.ng