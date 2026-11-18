Nigeria drew 0-0 with Tanzania in Zanzibar, leaving the Super Eagles second in Group L with seven points from four matches

Guinea-Bissau moved to the top of Group L with 10 points, putting Nigeria's qualification chances under serious pressure

Nigeria's 3-0 first-leg defeat to Guinea-Bissau could become the deciding factor if both teams finish level on 13 points

Nigeria's Super Eagles face a difficult path to qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after dropping crucial points against Tanzania in Zanzibar.

Eric Chelle's side could only manage a goalless draw on Tuesday, November 17, leaving them second in Group L with seven points from four matches.

The Super Eagles are in danger of missing the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations despite having two qualifying matches remaining. Photo credit: The NFF

Source: Twitter

As seen on Sports News Africa, Guinea-Bissau have moved to the top of the group with 10 points, while Madagascar remain in contention for the remaining qualification spot.

Tanzania have already secured their place at the tournament as co-hosts.

Nigeria have two fixtures left, but winning both may not be enough to guarantee their qualification for AFCON 2027.

1. Nigeria must win their remaining matches

The Super Eagles have two games left in their qualification campaign, beginning with an away trip to Madagascar on March 24, 2027, before hosting Guinea-Bissau on March 28.

Chelle's men must win both encounters to finish with 13 points and give themselves the best possible chance of securing qualification.

The Madagascar fixture is particularly important because Nigeria cannot afford another setback after their disappointing result in Zanzibar.

A victory away from home would keep their hopes alive and set up a decisive final encounter against Guinea-Bissau in Uyo.

2. Guinea-Bissau could also finish on 13 points

Nigeria's qualification hopes could become complicated if Guinea-Bissau win their remaining fixture against Tanzania.

The group leaders currently have 10 points, meaning a victory would take them to 13 before their final match against Nigeria.

If the Super Eagles also win against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau, both teams would finish on 13 points.

That scenario would force CAF's tie-breaking rules to determine which team finishes ahead and secures qualification.

3. Nigeria's 3-0 first-leg defeat could decide their fate

The biggest problem for Nigeria is their first-leg result against Guinea-Bissau, when the Super Eagles suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat.

CAF uses head-to-head results as the first tie-breaker when teams finish level on points in qualifying groups, as seen on CAF's official website.

If Guinea-Bissau beat Tanzania and Nigeria win their remaining matches, the return fixture in Uyo could become decisive.

Nigeria would need to overturn the first-leg deficit with a sufficiently convincing victory to improve their head-to-head record, depending on the applicable tie-break criteria.

A narrow win could leave Guinea-Bissau ahead, despite both teams finishing on 13 points.

Super Eagles face a difficult qualification race

Nigeria's qualification hopes remain alive, but their margin for error has disappeared following the Tanzania draw.

The Super Eagles must win in Madagascar, beat Guinea-Bissau at home and potentially overturn their first-leg deficit to avoid depending on other results.

Chelle's team must also improve their finishing after failing to score in Zanzibar.

Their final two fixtures could determine whether Nigeria return to AFCON or suffer another disappointing qualification campaign.

CAF's statement after Nigeria's draw vs Tanzania

Legit.ng previously reported about CAF's reaction after the Super Eagles’ draw against Tanzania and what it means for Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

With Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau still in the race, Nigeria’s final two matches in March could decide their fate, and one more slip-up may prove costly.

Source: Legit.ng