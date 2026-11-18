Dunminu, the journalist who interviewed Toluwanisings' family members, has been remanded at Agbodi Correctional Centre

His bail conditions include a N2 million surety bond backed by blood relatives with Certificates of Occupancy on their properties

A colleague who spoke on his behalf revealed that Dunminu made video calls to beg those he offended, including Woli Agba

Fresh details have emerged about Oladipupo Dunminu, the journalist who conducted interviews with Toluwanisings' father and other family members following the singer's death.

A colleague of Dunminu surfaced in a Facebook video on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, to give an update on his situation.

Toluwanisings: Dunminu has been told to apologise to the people he offended so he can regain his freedom. Photo credit@toulwanisings/@dunminutv

Source: Instagram

According to the man, Dunminu has been remanded at Agbodi Correctional Centre and will remain there until he fulfils his bail conditions, which include producing N2 million alongside two sureties who must be blood relatives and must possess Certificates of Occupancy on their properties.

Toluwanisings: Dunminu prostrates and begs for forgiveness

While in custody, Dunminu reportedly made video calls to individuals he allegedly offended, including comedian and skit maker Woli Agba and some members of the late singer's family.

His colleague stated that Dunminu prostrated before them during the calls and pleaded for forgiveness, suggesting this gesture ought to be sufficient.

Toluwanisings continues to trend weeks after his death and burial in Ibadan. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

The colleague further explained that because the matter has already been taken to court, it is no longer possible to simply appeal to those who filed petitions to withdraw them, as might have been the case had it remained at the police level.

The case was adjourned to either 11th or 17th December for further consideration.

The cleric who reportedly claimed he had the power to resurrect singer Toluwanisings was also mentioned. According to Dunminu's colleague, the pastor has no bail conditions and will instead serve a jail term.

Toluwanisings: Colleagues defend Dunminu's journalism

Dunminu's friends pushed back against the narrative that he acted wrongly, arguing that his investigative work was motivated by a genuine desire to ensure justice was served for Toluwanisings' father. They maintained that his actions, far from being harmful, helped bring hidden information to light.

Here is the Facebook video of Dunminu's colleague speaksing about him:

What fans said about the journalist

Reactions from fans were divided, with some sympathising with the journalist while others felt the outcome was a consequence of his own choices.

@Olubunmi Olawale wrote:

"Even if not for dunmininu interviews, many secret might not have been revealed till date"

@Taiwo Oluwaseyifunmi Adewura commented:

"People warned him. He insisted on doing investigative journalism by fire by force."

@Idowu Gafar shared:

"2millon is very small now you can pay it. If he did not come out for the interviews, he will be at home. Police did not want the case to be mohbad case that's he reason they take the action nice one"

@Oyekola Omotayo Okuneye asked:

"They never carry you too?"

@Banke Adeboboye Arisoyin wrote:

"They should park everyone abeg including you"

Toluwanisings: Family ends drama, announces his burial

Legit.ng reported that the family of late singer Toluwanisings announced the funeral and shared details on his official Instagram page, confirming plans for his final burial in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to the announcement, the lying-in-state and burial service were scheduled to take place on Monday, November 9, 2026, at Banjola Event and Conference Center, Alakia.

Following the announcement, fans, colleagues, and fellow gospel musicians took to the comments section to express their grief, sharing emotional tributes and prayers for the singer's family. Many struggled to come to terms with his passing, describing his death as heartbreaking and difficult to believe.

Source: Legit.ng