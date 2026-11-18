FG Selects 150,000 Nigerians for TVET Cohort 2, Opens Cohort 3 Portal With N30,000 Stipend
- The FG picked 150,000 Nigerians for TVET Cohort 2 from nearly 1.5 million applications received.
- Registration for Cohort 3 is now open, with successful applicants set to receive free training and a N30,000 monthly allowance.
- 87,701 Nigerians completed training under TVET's first cohort and have been given starter kits to launch their own businesses.
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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The Federal Government has selected 150,000 Nigerians for the second cohort of its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme and has opened its portal for a third batch of applicants, offering free training and a monthly stipend of N30,000.
Minister of Education Dr Tunji Alausa announced the Cohort 2 selections on Wednesday at a graduation ceremony for first-batch beneficiaries in Abuja, where starter kits were also presented to graduates.
He said the government received close to 1.5 million applications for the second cohort before narrowing the pool down to 150,000 candidates, Punch reports.
The selected participants will train at 82 accredited centres spread across the country.
Cohort 3 registration now open
The Federal Ministry of Education has simultaneously opened registration for the third cohort, giving Nigerians another window to access vocational training at no cost.
Participants who qualify will receive a monthly upkeep allowance of N30,000, subject to attendance and verification checks.
Two training tracks are available: a six-month Short-Term Certificate and a one-year Vocational Education and Innovation programme.
Trades on offer include solar photovoltaic installation, electrical repairs, welding and fabrication, plumbing, fashion design, tailoring, automobile maintenance, agriculture and digital media production.
Nigerians interested in applying can register through the official TVET portal at tvet.education.gov.ng. The process requires applicants to create an account, fill in personal details, select a preferred training pathway and choose an accredited vocational course and training centre.
A National Identification Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN) are mandatory, FRCN reports.
Registration carries no fee, and the ministry has warned applicants against anyone asking for payment in exchange for admission into the scheme.
87,701 graduate from first cohort
Alausa confirmed that 87,701 Nigerians completed the first cohort, with training covering welding and fabrication, electrical installation, automobile mechanics, solar photovoltaic installation and fashion design.
Competency-based assessments and national certification are still ongoing for those graduates.
Graduates received starter kits to help them launch businesses using their newly acquired skills.
Those in trades without specific starter kits, such as livestock management, agricultural technology and animal husbandry, will instead receive a financial equivalent.
Alausa said the true measure of the programme's impact would be how many graduates go on to find jobs, start businesses, grow their income or create opportunities for other people.
How to apply as FG begins registration for N300,000 loans
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has opened an opportunity for smallholder farmers in Lagos State to access interest-free loans of up to N300,000 under its FarmerMoni scheme.
The Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), has commenced the enumeration of farmers for the programme.
The exercise is being coordinated through the Lagos State Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. Fellow, MTN Pan African Media Innovation(2026), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.