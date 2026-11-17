New Zealand introduced a mandatory waiting period for foreigners who fail its citizenship test after a certain number of attempts

Applicants who exhaust their first three attempts must wait at least 30 working days before they are permitted to try again

Those who still cannot pass after six total attempts may be offered the option to withdraw their application and claim back part of their fee

New Zealand has introduced a structured waiting period for foreigners who repeatedly fail its citizenship test, setting out clear limits on how many attempts applicants can make before they are required to pause and try again later.

Under the current rules, anyone sitting the citizenship test for the first time is free to rebook and try again if they do not pass on their initial attempt. The restrictions only begin to apply once an applicant has failed three times.

New Zealand sets minimum waiting period for applicants to retake citizenship tests. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MARTY MELVILLE/UCG

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand citizenship tests

Applicants who reach that threshold must wait a minimum of 30 working days before they are eligible to sit the test again. Once that waiting period has elapsed, they are granted up to three additional attempts to pass.

The government has also noted that applicants may be required to pay the test fee each time they retake the examination, meaning repeated failures could carry a financial cost beyond just the time invested.

New Zealand: What happens after six attempts

For those who still cannot pass after a total of six attempts, the government offers a different set of options. These may include withdrawing the citizenship application altogether and receiving a partial refund of the application fee.

This approach is in keeping with the existing procedures applied to applications that do not clearly satisfy the standard requirements for New Zealand citizenship.

New Zealand sets age limit for citizenship applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that New Zealand has set 16 years as the minimum age for foreigners applying for citizenship by grant.

However, applicants must also meet six other conditions, including living in the country for at least 1,350 days over five years, having good character, and speaking English.

Source: Legit.ng