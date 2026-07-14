The government of the Republic of Cape Verde has published its updated visa exemption directory for the 2026 travel season

The official database confirms that citizens from 19 African nations, including Nigeria, can enter the island nation visa-free

Eligible travellers are granted stays ranging from 30 to 180 days but must complete mandatory pre-registration before departure

As international travel and tourism continue to expand, more West African destinations are easing entry requirements to promote regional integration, tourism, and business exchange.

The government of Cabo Verde, also known as Cape Verde, has updated its visa-free entry list through its official government portal.

Cabo Verde lists 19 African countries whose citizens can enter without a visa. Photo credit: José Maria Neves

Source: UGC

According to the published list, citizens of 19 African nations can enter the tropical archipelago without a pre-approved visitor visa.

As a sign of relief, Nigeria is featured on the exemption list, alongside several other economic and regional hubs.

Cape Verde visa-free list for African countries

Under Cape Verde's current reciprocal and regional treaties, the authorised length of stay varies depending on the foreigner's country of origin. The African countries cleared for visa-exempt entry are categorised as follows:

1. 180-Day Stay Limit (6 Months)

Angola

Guinea-Bissau

Mozambique

2. 90-Day Stay Limit (3 Months)

Nigeria

Benin

Burkina Faso

Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Ivory Coast (Côte d'Ivoire)

Liberia

Mali

Niger

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Togo

3. 60-Day Stay Limit (2 Months)

São Tomé and Príncipe

4. 30-Day Stay Limit (1 Month)

South Africa

Morocco

Cape Verde entry requirements

Although citizens of these African countries are exempt from applying for a standard visa at an embassy, entry is not entirely automatic. The government of Cabo Verde has laid out strict travel protocols:

Pre-Registration: Before boarding, all exempt citizens of eligible countries must pre-register on the official Cabo Verdean EASE portal. Airport Security Tax (TSA): Where applicable, travellers must pay the mandatory Airport Security Tax (TSA) through the EASE portal at least five days prior to their arrival in Cabo Verde. Passport Validity: Foreigners must hold a valid passport with at least six months of validity remaining from their date of entry. Staying Beyond the Limit: Any outer citizen wishing to remain in Cabo Verde beyond their allotted visa exemption period (e.g., more than 90 days for Nigerians) must apply for a formal extension or a regular visa at the nearest Cabo Verdean embassy or consular post.

9 countries eligible for Turkey eVisa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Turkey government has published the full list of countries eligible for its eVisa programme in 2026, with only nine African nations making the cut.

The eVisa system allows eligible travellers to complete the entire application process online without visiting a Turkish embassy or consulate in person.

Source: Legit.ng