Nigerians can apply for free training under the Federal Government’s TVET Cohort 3 programme through its official online portal

Applicants must choose a vocational course and an approved training centre, provide the required documents and track their applications online

Successful trainees may receive a N30,000 monthly stipend, subject to verification and attendance requirements

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigerians interested in acquiring vocational and technical skills under the Federal Government's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Programme can apply for the third cohort through the initiative's official registration portal.

The programme, coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Education, provides selected participants with free vocational training and a monthly upkeep allowance of N30,000, subject to attendance and other programme requirements.

TVET Cohort 3: How to Apply for Free Training and Get N30,000 Monthly Stipend

Source: UGC

However, prospective beneficiaries must complete the registration process, select an available vocational course and choose an approved training centre before their applications can be considered.

For applicants unfamiliar with the process, here is a step-by-step guide on how to register, select a training centre and monitor an application.

How to apply for FG TVET Cohort 3

Interested Nigerians can register for the programme through the Federal Government's official TVET application portal.

The registration process involves the following steps:

Visit the official application portal at https://www.tvet.education.gov.ng/signup. Create an account by providing the required personal details. Log in to access the application process. Select the appropriate training pathway based on your qualifications and eligibility. Choose the vocational course or trade you want to learn from the available options. Select an approved training centre offering your preferred course. Provide the required information, including your National Identification Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN). Review your information carefully before submitting the application.

Applicants should ensure that their personal details are accurate and that they meet the requirements for their chosen training pathway.

The programme offers two options: the Short-Term Certificate (STC), which lasts six months, and the Vocational Education and Innovation (VEI) pathway, which runs for one year.

The STC pathway requires a valid NIN and BVN, while VEI applicants may need a First School Leaving Certificate, Recognition of Prior Learning or evidence of non-formal education.

Registration is free, and applicants should avoid paying agents or individuals who promise to secure admission.

How to track your TVET Cohort 3 application

After submitting an application, candidates should continue checking the official portal for updates and further instructions.

Applicants can monitor the process by following these steps:

Visit https://www.tvet.education.gov.ng. Log in using the account details created during registration. Return to the application section to check for available updates or further instructions. Check whether additional information, documentation or verification is required. Follow any instructions communicated through the official platform.

Applicants should also keep their registration details safe and regularly check the email address and phone number provided during registration for official communication.

Importantly, submitting an application does not automatically guarantee selection. Candidates should wait for confirmation from the programme administrators before assuming they have secured a training place.

What happens after successful application?

Applicants who are selected will be expected to complete the necessary verification and follow instructions concerning their training centres and commencement dates.

The Federal Government has also made attendance verification an important requirement under the TVET initiative.

Trainees must comply with the programme's attendance procedures, including biometric verification where required, to qualify for the monthly upkeep allowance.

Eligible participants can receive ₦30,000 monthly while undergoing training, subject to the applicable conditions.

Interested Nigerians can access the official TVET registration portal at https://www.tvet.education.gov.ng/signup to begin the application process.

Source: Legit.ng