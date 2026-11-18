The Dutch government published a list of goods that travellers cannot freely bring into or take out of the Netherlands

The restrictions cover a wide range of items, from alcohol and tobacco to weapons, drugs, and goods from Russia

Travellers carrying €10,000 or more in liquid assets are also subject to strict rules under Dutch customs regulations

The Netherlands has set out 16 categories of goods that are either restricted or outright prohibited for travellers entering or leaving the country, covering everything from everyday items like food and plants to more sensitive goods such as weapons and counterfeit products.

Dutch customs rules make clear that not all goods can move freely across the country's borders.

The Netherlands enforces strict customs rules on restricted goods, including cash, alcohol, tobacco, weapons, and drugs for travellers. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Travellers carrying €10,000 or more in liquid assets, including cash and gold, are required to declare those holdings.

Alcohol and tobacco also fall under restricted categories, with limits applied to quantities that can be brought in without formal declaration.

Food, plants, and animals

Several categories relate to natural goods. Animal products and foodstuffs face import controls, as do vegetables, fruit, plants, and flowers.

Travellers bringing pets into the Netherlands must also comply with specific entry requirements. Items derived from protected plant and animal species are prohibited under international conservation rules that the Netherlands enforces at its borders.

Weapons, drugs, and medicines

Weapons and ammunition are banned from entry without proper authorisation.

Drugs of all kinds are prohibited, and medicines are subject to separate controls that may require documentation depending on the substance and quantity involved.

Cultural and counterfeit goods

Cultural goods such as art and antiques are restricted, meaning travellers must meet certain conditions before importing or exporting them. Counterfeit products are banned outright.

Cars, motorcycles, and sanctioned goods

Vehicles including cars and motorcycles are subject to their own import rules. The Netherlands also prohibits goods originating from Russia and goods from unlawful Israeli settlements, in line with broader European Union sanctions and trade restrictions.

Travellers are advised to verify whether any items they intend to carry fall within these categories before crossing into or out of the Netherlands, as violations can result in confiscation or legal penalties.

The Netherlands has set out 16 categories of goods that are either restricted or outright prohibited for travellers entering or leaving the country, covering everything from everyday items like food and plants to more sensitive goods such as weapons and counterfeit products.

Dutch customs rules make clear that not all goods can move freely across the country's borders. Travellers carrying €10,000 or more in liquid assets, including cash and gold, are required to declare those holdings.

Alcohol and tobacco also fall under restricted categories, with limits applied to quantities that can be brought in without formal declaration.

Food, plants, and animals

Several categories relate to natural goods. Animal products and foodstuffs face import controls, as do vegetables, fruit, plants, and flowers.

Travellers bringing pets into the Netherlands must also comply with specific entry requirements. Items derived from protected plant and animal species are prohibited under international conservation rules that the Netherlands enforces at its borders.

Weapons, drugs, and medicines

Weapons and ammunition are banned from entry without proper authorisation.

Drugs of all kinds are prohibited, and medicines are subject to separate controls that may require documentation depending on the substance and quantity involved.

Cultural and counterfeit goods

Cultural goods such as art and antiques are restricted, meaning travellers must meet certain conditions before importing or exporting them. Counterfeit products are banned outright.

Cars, motorcycles, and sanctioned goods

Vehicles including cars and motorcycles are subject to their own import rules. The Netherlands also prohibits goods originating from Russia and goods from unlawful Israeli settlements, in line with broader European Union sanctions and trade restrictions.

Travellers are advised to verify whether any items they intend to carry fall within these categories before crossing into or out of the Netherlands, as violations can result in confiscation or legal penalties.

The Netherlands has set out 16 categories of goods that are either restricted or outright prohibited for travellers entering or leaving the country, covering everything from everyday items like food and plants to more sensitive goods such as weapons and counterfeit products.

Dutch customs rules make clear that not all goods can move freely across the country's borders. Travellers carrying €10,000 or more in liquid assets, including cash and gold, are required to declare those holdings.

Alcohol and tobacco also fall under restricted categories, with limits applied to quantities that can be brought in without formal declaration.

Food, plants, and animals

Several categories relate to natural goods. Animal products and foodstuffs face import controls, as do vegetables, fruit, plants, and flowers.

Travellers bringing pets into the Netherlands must also comply with specific entry requirements. Items derived from protected plant and animal species are prohibited under international conservation rules that the Netherlands enforces at its borders.

Weapons, drugs, and medicines

Weapons and ammunition are banned from entry without proper authorisation.

Drugs of all kinds are prohibited, and medicines are subject to separate controls that may require documentation depending on the substance and quantity involved.

Cultural and counterfeit goods

Cultural goods such as art and antiques are restricted, meaning travellers must meet certain conditions before importing or exporting them. Counterfeit products are banned outright.

Cars, motorcycles, and sanctioned goods

Vehicles including cars and motorcycles are subject to their own import rules. The Netherlands also prohibits goods originating from Russia and goods from unlawful Israeli settlements, in line with broader European Union sanctions and trade restrictions.

Travellers are advised to verify whether any items they intend to carry fall within these categories before crossing into or out of the Netherlands, as violations can result in confiscation or legal penalties.

Netherlands sets age requirement for foreigners

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Netherlands has set out firm conditions for foreigners who wish to become Dutch citizens while living outside the Kingdom, with age and personal circumstances among the key qualifying factors.

Source: Legit.ng