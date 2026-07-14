Cabo Verde published an official list of 67 countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free entry under bilateral and multilateral agreements

Nigerian citizens can stay in Cabo Verde for up to 90 days without a visa, but must pre-register on the EASE portal before travelling

Citizens who wish to stay beyond their visa-free period must apply at the nearest Cabo Verdean embassy or consular post before departure

Cabo Verde has released a full list of 67 countries whose citizens can enter the Atlantic archipelago without a visa, based on the country's current legislation and the bilateral and multilateral agreements it maintains with other nations.

The list spans Europe, Africa, the Americas, and parts of Asia, with permitted stay durations ranging from 30 days to 180 days depending on the traveller's nationality.

Cabo Verde visa-free list empowers global travelers with stays from 30 to 180 days across Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Photo credit: Rita Franca/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Cuban nationals are a unique exception, as their visa-free access covers the duration of their official mission rather than a fixed number of days.

African countries on the visa-free list

Nigeria features on the list, with Nigerian passport holders permitted to stay in Cabo Verde for up to 90 days without a visa. Several other West African nations enjoy the same 90-day allowance, including Ghana, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Guinea, Liberia, Togo, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

Angola, Guinea-Bissau, and Mozambique receive the most generous terms of any African countries on the list, each qualifying for stays of up to 180 days. South Africa is also included, though limited to 30 days.

What travellers must do before arrival

Regardless of nationality, all eligible visitors are required to pre-register through Cabo Verde's EASE portal before their trip. Where applicable, travellers must also pay the Airport Security Tax (TSA) no later than five days before arriving in the country. Failure to complete these steps ahead of travel could complicate entry even for citizens of visa-exempt countries.

The full list of visa-free countries and their corresponding permitted durations is as follows:

Andorra (30 days), Angola (180 days), Austria (30 days), Belgium (30 days), Benin (90 days), Brazil (30 days), Bulgaria (30 days), Burkina Faso (90 days), Canada (30 days), China (30 days), Croatia (30 days), Cuba (duration of mission), Cyprus (30 days), Czech Republic (30 days), Denmark (30 days), Estonia (30 days), Finland (30 days), France (30 days), Gambia (90 days), Germany (30 days), Ghana (90 days), Greece (30 days), Guinea (90 days), Guinea-Bissau (180 days), Hong Kong (30 days), Hungary (30 days), Iceland (30 days), Ireland (30 days), Italy (30 days), Ivory Coast (90 days), Latvia (30 days), Liberia (90 days), Liechtenstein (30 days), Lithuania (30 days), Luxembourg (30 days), Macau (90 days), Mali (90 days), Malta (30 days), Monaco (30 days), Morocco (30 days), Mozambique (180 days), Netherlands (30 days), Niger (90 days), Nigeria (90 days), Norway (30 days), Poland (30 days), Portugal (30 days), Romania (30 days), Russia (60 days), San Marino (30 days), São Tomé and Príncipe (60 days), Senegal (90 days), Sierra Leone (90 days), Singapore (30 days), Slovakia (30 days), Slovenia (30 days), South Africa (30 days), South Korea (90 days), Spain (30 days), Sweden (30 days), Switzerland (30 days), Timor-Leste (30 days), Togo (90 days), Ukraine (180 days), United Kingdom (30 days), United States of America (30 days), and Vatican City (30 days).

Citizens who intend to remain in Cabo Verde beyond their permitted visa-free window must contact the nearest Cabo Verdean embassy or consular post to apply for the appropriate visa before or during their stay.

Angola, Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau citizens benefit from 180-day visa-free stays, the most generous terms in Africa. Photo credit: Rita Franca/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria affected as Cape Verde halts visa-on-arrival

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cape Verde has ended its visa-on-arrival programme for citizens of 96 countries, including Nigeria, in a sweeping overhaul of its immigration policy aimed at tightening border security and strengthening traveller screening.

The new regulations, introduced under Decree-Law No. 13/2025 and Decree No. 244/GMAI/2025, abolish both the visa-on-arrival system and the Electronic Airport Security Tax (EASE) digital entry platform for affected nationalities. Instead, eligible travellers must now obtain a visa from a Cape Verdean embassy or consulate before embarking on their journey.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng