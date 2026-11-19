FG selected eight Nigerian startups for N134 million each through the iDICE Growth Lab programme

Beneficiaries span logistics, energy, fintech, agriculture, AI, mobility, e-commerce and regulatory technology

Startups will receive equity funding, mentorship and business support to boost growth and attract investors

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has unveiled eight Nigerian startups selected to receive approximately N134 million each under the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) programme, opening a new funding opportunity for promising businesses across the country.

The companies will benefit from a combined investment exceeding N1 billion through Growth Lab, the second phase of the iDICE Startup Bridge initiative.

FG picks 8 Nigerian firms eligible for N1 billion equity funding. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Each selected startup will receive $100,000 in equity investment alongside business development support, mentorship and access to industry experts to strengthen its operations and attract additional investors.

The initiative is designed to help Nigerian entrepreneurs expand their businesses, create employment opportunities and compete more effectively in the digital and creative economy.

FG explains selection of beneficiaries

Speaking at the launch of Growth Lab on Wednesday, the National Coordinator of iDICE, Ife Adebayo, said the eight companies emerged from a competitive selection process.

According to him, applicants underwent multiple stages of assessment, evaluation and due diligence to determine their business potential, operational capacity and readiness for investment.

Adebayo explained that the government was particularly interested in businesses capable of creating jobs, attracting private capital and contributing to Nigeria's economic development.

"Each of these founders has earned their place through a rigorous and transparent process that tested not just their ideas, but how they run their businesses," he said.

He added that the government would provide institutional and regulatory support to help participating businesses overcome challenges that could hinder expansion.

Full list of eight selected companies

The eight startups selected for the Growth Lab programme operate across logistics, energy, financial technology, agriculture and other sectors.

They include:

GoDash: Last-mile logistics company operating in the Northwest. Telios: Energy-focused startup from the Southeast. Vantrace: Regulatory technology company based in the Southwest. KrosAI: Artificial intelligence startup from the South-South. Leaflet: Agricultural technology company operating in the Southeast. Lenol: Mobility-focused startup from the South-South. 360gadgetsafrica: E-commerce business from the North Central. SavvyBee: Financial technology startup based in the Southwest.

Together, the eight companies are expected to receive approximately N1.072 billion, based on the programme's stated naira equivalent of N134 million per startup, Leadership reported.

What beneficiaries will receive beyond funding

Beyond the financial investment, participating startups will undergo a structured growth programme aimed at improving their business models, operational systems and long-term sustainability.

The programme will also connect founders with experienced industry professionals and prepare them for future fundraising opportunities.

Adebayo said the initiative demonstrates the government's commitment to supporting businesses with the potential to become major employers and contributors to the Nigerian economy.

Eight Nigerian firms emerge as winners of FG's iDICE scheme, getting N1 billion in equity funding. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

BOI and development partners back programme

The iDICE Startup Bridge initiative is implemented by the Bank of Industry (BOI) and co-financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB), Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).

It comprises two components, Founders Lab and Growth Lab, designed to support entrepreneurs at different stages of business development.

The latest selection marks the transition from identifying promising startups to providing direct investment and practical assistance to accelerate their growth.

For Nigeria's expanding startup ecosystem, the programme offers another pathway to financing at a time when access to investment remains a major challenge for emerging businesses.

18 business sectors eligible for ₦1bn funding

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian entrepreneurs operating in technology and creative industries are among potential beneficiaries of the Federal Government's latest business financing initiative.

The Bank of Industry (BOI), through the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) Programme, is offering eligible businesses access to financing ranging from ₦10 million to ₦1 billion.

Source: Legit.ng