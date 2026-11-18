The UK government has warned visa applicants about fraudsters who claim they can guarantee successful applications

Scammers contact unsuspecting people through email, phone, and social media to steal money and personal information

Fake appointment offers and documents purported to guarantee a UK visa are among the warning signs applicants must know

The UK government has warned people applying for British visas to watch out for four key signs of fraud that could cost them money or compromise their personal information.

Fraudsters are increasingly targeting visa applicants through emails, phone calls, and social media messages, often posing as officials or agents with the power to secure approvals.

UK visa applicants are urged to watch for fraudsters who promise guaranteed visa approvals and target victims through emails, calls, and social media. Photo credit: Aharedim/Getty

Source: Getty Images

No one can guarantee a UK visa

The first and most important warning sign is any person or service that claims to guarantee a successful UK visa outcome.

According to official UK guidance, no individual or organisation can guarantee that a visa application will be approved.

Any such claim is a scam, regardless of how professional or convincing the offer appears.

The second red flag involves unsolicited contact. If someone reaches out unexpectedly through email, phone, or any social media platform, offering to help secure a visa, applicants should treat this as suspicious.

Legitimate visa processes do not begin with unsolicited outreach from third parties.

How fraudsters operate

The third warning covers suspicious requests for money or personal details.

Scammers frequently ask for payments upfront or request sensitive information such as passport numbers, bank details, or home addresses, often before any formal process has begun.

Applicants should never share such information with anyone they cannot verify through official channels.

The fourth red flag is the offer of documents that are described as capable of guaranteeing visa approval.

No document of that nature exists within the legitimate UK visa process. Anyone presenting such paperwork is attempting to deceive the applicant.

Applicants are advised to verify all visa-related appointments and information through official UK government sources only.

When in doubt, ignore unsolicited contact and report suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities.

UK confirms 37 visa routes

Legit.ng earlier reported that people applying for visas, extensions or settlement from inside the UK may be able to get a decision by the end of the next working day on a wide range of routes, according to official guidance published by the UK government.

Source: Legit.ng