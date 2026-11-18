UKVI warns Nigerians and other applicants about four visa fraud red flags, including guaranteed jobs, unverified appointments and urgent payment demands

Visa officers never request payments by phone, email or in person; applicants should use official portals and authorised partners

Submitting forged documents can lead to visa refusal and a potential 10-year UK entry ban

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The United Kingdom has issued a fresh warning to Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking visas, identifying four major warning signs that could expose applicants to fraud and financial losses.

The UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) agency issued the advisory on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, through its official X account, urging prospective travellers to remain vigilant when dealing with visa agents and immigration intermediaries.

UK lists four suspicious red flags to avoid when applying for visas. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

“4 RED FLAGS to watch out for when applying for a UK visa. Protect yourself from visa fraud by learning these crucial warning signs in our infographic,” the agency stated.

UK identifies four visa fraud warning signs

According to UKVI, applicants should be suspicious of individuals or organisations displaying any of these behaviours:

Guaranteed visas or jobs: Agents promising automatic visa approvals or guaranteed employment in the UK. Unverified appointments: Individuals offering visa appointments or immigration services that cannot be confirmed through official government channels. Unexpected payment requests: Unsolicited calls, emails or messages demanding money or sensitive personal information. Pressure and secrecy: Agents insisting on immediate payment, urgent decisions or confidential arrangements.

The agency explained that fraudsters frequently impersonate immigration officials, using convincing documents, fake websites and fraudulent employment offers to deceive applicants.

UK warns against payments to agents

UKVI disclosed that scammers operate through social media, telephone calls, emails and websites, sometimes approaching applicants outside visa application centres.

Some fraudsters falsely claim that an applicant's visa faces cancellation unless an urgent payment is made.

“Visa officers will never ask you for money in person, by email or phone,” the guidance stated.

The agency warned applicants against transferring visa fees into personal bank accounts or paying through unofficial channels.

It advised prospective travellers to arrange appointments through the official UK government visa application porta l or authorised commercial partners.

Fake documents could attract a 10-year ban

UKVI further cautioned that submitting forged documents could result in visa refusal and potentially a 10-year ban from entering the UK.

The warning comes amid growing concerns over financial losses associated with unsuccessful visa applications.

A previous report estimated that Nigerian applicants incurred approximately €11.5 million in non-refundable Schengen visa fees and related expenses in 2025.

UKVI urged applicants to protect their passports, avoid sharing sensitive information and report suspected fraud to the appropriate authorities.

Those in the UK can contact Report Fraud, while applicants abroad should notify their local authorities.

UK cancels visas of 2 Nigerians over fake documents

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Kingdom's Home Office has begun revoking the Global Talent visas of two Nigerian men, Silva Ndifon and Adanu Emmanuel Okoko.

This follows a BBC News investigation that found they had used fabricated evidence to secure entry into the country.

Source: Legit.ng