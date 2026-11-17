The ADC Presidential Campaign Council rejected APC's claim that it paid young Nigerians to disrupt President Tinubu's campaign events

The council's statement, signed by Director of Strategic Communication Phrank Shaibu, pointed to a contradiction between the Presidency and the APC on the convoy-pelting incident

The ADC challenged the ruling party to explain why detained suspects were released if evidence of opposition sponsorship existed

Abuja, FCT - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council has dismissed allegations by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that it recruited and funded young Nigerians to disrupt the ruling party's campaign events, calling the claim a distraction from the government's economic record.

In a statement dated Tuesday, November 17, 2026, the council's Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said the APC had no basis for the allegation and demanded that the party either provide evidence or publicly withdraw the claim.

ADC challenges the APC to provide evidence that it funded youths to disrupt Tinubu's campaign events, dismissing the allegation as a distraction. Photo: @ADCNig

Source: Twitter

APC Convoy Incident Under Scrutiny

Shaibu pointed to what he described as conflicting accounts from the government's own side.

"The Presidency earlier denied that the President's motorcade had been pelted. Now the APC campaign council says people were detained for pelting the convoy with stones and that President Tinubu directed their release. Which account should Nigerians believe?" he said.

He went further, questioning why no prosecution had followed if the ruling party truly had proof of opposition involvement.

"If the APC has evidence that the ADC armed or sponsored those people, why were those detained released? Why have the alleged sponsors not been identified and prosecuted? A government with evidence of such a serious offence should hand it to investigators, not fling accusations at its opponents," Shaibu added.

The council stated that it does not support or fund any form of violence, and urged that any reported attack involving campaigners or property be investigated fairly, with responsibility determined through evidence rather than political allegation.

ADC Turns Focus to APC Campaign Conduct

The statement also raised questions about the APC's own conduct on the campaign trail, noting that reports and images of money being shared at ruling party events warranted scrutiny. The council argued that the APC could not evade accountability by attributing every hostile crowd to opposition interference.

Shaibu said the core issue was economic.

"Nigerians are entitled to judge this government by the cost of living and by their own daily experience. Calling their anger an opposition plot will not make it disappear," he said.

The council said that after three and a half years of policies it argues have driven up the cost of food, fuel, and basic goods, the government cannot now offer campaign-period benefits and expect unconditional public support.

Source: Legit.ng