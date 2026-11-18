An FCT High Court in Maitama, Abuja ordered accelerated hearing in the trial of five defendants linked to a fake government agency

The accused, Adeniyi Matthew Adeyemi and four others, were re-arraigned on an amended 36-count charge brought by the ICPC

The prosecution opposed bail for Adeyemi, describing him as a flight risk who had resources to interfere with witnesses

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Maitama, Abuja, has ordered an accelerated hearing in the trial of Adeniyi Adeyemi, who is accused of posing as the Director General of a fictitious government body, the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), and four co-defendants.

The other defendants are Aminu Abdullahi, Ogaba Harry, Florence Omameh and Patricia Akhigbe.

An FCT High Court orders an accelerated hearing in the trial of Adeniyi Adeyemi and four co-defendants over alleged impersonation. Photo credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

As reported on Wednesday, November 18, by The Nation, Justice Halilu Yusuf made the order following an oral application by prosecuting counsel Sylvanus Tahir (SAN), shortly after all five defendants were re-arraigned on an amended 36-count charge.

The case is now being prosecuted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). All five defendants pleaded not guilty.

Adeniyi Adeyemi: Prosecutor opposes bail

After the plea, defence lawyers for each defendant moved their bail applications. Tahir opposed the requests, particularly for Adeyemi, arguing that he was a flight risk with the financial means to interfere with witnesses. He told the court:

"It will be in his interest to remain in detention as people he obtained money under false pretence are after him."

Justice Yusuf adjourned to Monday, November 30, for a ruling on the bail applications. In the meantime, he ordered that Adeyemi, Abdullahi and Harry be remanded at Kuje Prison in the FCT, while Omameh and Akhigbe are to be held at Suleja Prison in Niger State.

Adeniyi Adeyemi has made several court appearances since his rearrest in Osun State on July 14, 2026. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Adeniyi Adeyemi: What ICPC alleges

According to the charge, Adeyemi obtained over N27 billion to set up the non-existent agency and a further N3.8 billion for personnel costs. The ICPC alleges he forged documents addressed to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy to facilitate these payments.

He is also accused of forging papers purportedly signed by Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, appointing him as Director General of the PFIPC, and of illegally occupying office space at the Federal Secretariat Complex Phase III. Gbajabiamila is a prominent figure in Nigeria's federal government.

The ICPC further alleges that Adeyemi forged a letter to the Accountant-General of the Federation seeking "self-accounting status" for the fictitious agency, and sent fabricated documents to the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to obtain a domain name for it.

On the co-defendants, the ICPC claims Adeyemi paid N210,000 to Abdullahi, an Assistant Chief Technical Officer in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, to secure office space without authorisation. He allegedly paid N300,000 to Ogaba Harry, an officer in the Office of the Chief Economic Adviser to the President, to obtain two official vehicles, a Prado SUV and a Land Cruiser SUV.

The charge also states that on July 29, 2025, Adeyemi collected N20 million from Oyekunle Gbenga, Managing Director of Divine Dopacy Nigeria Limited, under the guise of a "project facilitation loan" for a purported N2.8 billion furniture and renovation contract awarded by the fake agency.

Atiku reacts as ICPC uncovers 'fake' agencies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar rejected the interim report by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in the alleged fake PFIPC, saying it does not amount to a clean bill of health for the presidency.

The opposition leader's senior special assistant on public communication, Phrank Shaibu, issued the statement on Atiku's behalf.

Atiku, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate for the 2027 elections, argued that the report itself recorded evidence of negligence and connivance within government circles, which he said made it impossible to conclude that only one person was responsible for the alleged operation.

Source: Legit.ng